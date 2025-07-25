Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gutfeld's Growing Gut – Gasbag Greg Mocked Over 'Belly Rolls and Man Boobs' as 'Ugly Duckling' Host Becomes The Joke of Fox's Newsroom

Greg Gutfeld is said to be the laughing stock of the Fox newsroom.

July 25 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Gasbag Greg Gutfeld isn't just puffed up with hot air – the Fox host's flabby figure has made him the laughingstock of the newsroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 60-year-old's more svelte coworkers were snickering at pictures of the porky pundit walking shirtless on the beach in Miami with his wife, Elena Moussa, on June 27.

'Belly Rolls and Man-Boobs'

Photo of Sean Hannity
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity's name popped up as insiders joked, 'Greg Gutfeld could use a raise – and a gym membership.'

"They're saying Greg needs to do something about those belly rolls and man-boobs and were making jokes about it," an insider claimed.

The photos were especially laughable since Gutfeld was once a fitness nut and was formerly the editor-in-chief of Men's Health.

"Greg's the ugly duckling of the lineup, there's no doubt about it," said the source. "The people around him are slicker and in better shape, and it's caused a lot of snickering behind the scenes."

'He's Rolling His Eyes'

Colleagues quipped Gutfeld was 'the ugly duckling' while Elena Moussa stood by her beach-strolling husband.
Colleagues quipped Gutfeld was 'the ugly duckling' while Elena Moussa stood by her beach-strolling husband.

But Gutfeld is unruffled by the guffaws. "He's rolling his eyes over the jokes," said the insider. "A newsroom is a hotbed of gossip. From his point of view, he looks fine. He's a top dog running the show, and that's caused more jealousy from people who can't match his genius."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Gutfeld didn't make any friends by demanding a substantial pay raise on par with Sean Hannity's $25million a year. Even though he already rakes in an estimated $7million a year, he felt he deserved more, but his bosses at Fox balked.

"The way his colleagues see it, he can certainly afford a trainer and a good gym with the money he makes now," the source said. "What he can't afford is a few more pounds."

