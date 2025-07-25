Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Barbra Streisand
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand, 83, Spills Cringeworthy Details About Sex Life — And Admits She Can't Remember If She Slept With Warren Beatty

Split photo of Barbra Streisand, Warren Beatty
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand is still going off about her possible sex tryst with Warren Beatty.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Barbra Streisand is once again opening up in graphic, and some said cringeworthy, detail about her fling with Warren Beatty back in the day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can't remember if we actually had penetration," the actress and singer said recently. "I swear to God, I can't. There are certain things I block out."

Yet during an interview with Playboy in 1977, the A Star Is Born legend was asked if she had been "romantically linked" with Beatty, and "I said blithely, 'One of my flings,'" the 83-year-old wrote in My Name Is Barbra, her 2023 memoir. "I was just tossing off a reply, playing the role of a jaded woman of the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Did They Or Did They Not?

Article continues below advertisement
Annette Bening reportedly finds Barbra Streisand's old Warren Beatty tales exhausting.
Source: MEGA

Annette Bening reportedly finds Streisand's old Beatty tales exhausting.

Article continues below advertisement

In her tattle-tale tome, Streisand also confided they "probably" did make whoopee, writing: "I kind of remember. I guess I did. Probably once."

But Streisand's constant regaling of her affair with now-88-year-old Beatty has irked his current wife, Annette Bening, according to an insider, who added: "Barbra's husband (James Brolin) probably isn't exactly thrilled about it, either.

Bening doesn't feel threatened by Barbra," the source claimed, "but it's like, why does she keep bringing this up? It's almost like a cry for attention, with no regard for the man's wife."

Article continues below advertisement
Elliott Gould and James Brolin both came before and after Streisand's Beatty fling.
Source: MEGA

Elliott Gould and James Brolin both came before and after Streisand's Beatty fling.

Article continues below advertisement

Streisand was age 16 when she first met 21-year-old Beatty at the Clinton Playhouse in Connecticut. She recalled the Shampoo hunk as being "tall with movie-star looks," writing in her book that "women were already falling at his feet."

After her first marriage, to Elliott Gould (1963–71), ended, Streisand tied the knot with Brolin in 1998. Meanwhile, Beatty retained his eligible bachelor status until walking down the aisle with Bening in 1992.

Article continues below advertisement

'We're Still Friends'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
john travolta love triangle princess diana olivia newton john

EXCLUSIVE: Inside John Travolta's Messy Love Triangle With Princess Diana and Olivia Newton-John...and How He 'Was Having an Affair Of The Heart' With Both Ladies

Photo of map

EXCLUSIVE: Does a Serial Killer Live Near You? Horrifying Study Reveals Top Four States Where the Most Vile Murderers Were Breed

Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Barbra Streisand, Warren Beatty
Source: MEGA

'Dick Tracy' icon Beatty still chats with Streisand every year on her birthday.

The fling and constant talk about it apparently haven't diminished her friendship with Dick Tracy star Warren. "I know we're still friends," Streisand said. "Every year on my birthday, he calls me, and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.