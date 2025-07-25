EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand, 83, Spills Cringeworthy Details About Sex Life — And Admits She Can't Remember If She Slept With Warren Beatty
Barbra Streisand is once again opening up in graphic, and some said cringeworthy, detail about her fling with Warren Beatty back in the day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can't remember if we actually had penetration," the actress and singer said recently. "I swear to God, I can't. There are certain things I block out."
Yet during an interview with Playboy in 1977, the A Star Is Born legend was asked if she had been "romantically linked" with Beatty, and "I said blithely, 'One of my flings,'" the 83-year-old wrote in My Name Is Barbra, her 2023 memoir. "I was just tossing off a reply, playing the role of a jaded woman of the world."
Did They Or Did They Not?
In her tattle-tale tome, Streisand also confided they "probably" did make whoopee, writing: "I kind of remember. I guess I did. Probably once."
But Streisand's constant regaling of her affair with now-88-year-old Beatty has irked his current wife, Annette Bening, according to an insider, who added: "Barbra's husband (James Brolin) probably isn't exactly thrilled about it, either.
Bening doesn't feel threatened by Barbra," the source claimed, "but it's like, why does she keep bringing this up? It's almost like a cry for attention, with no regard for the man's wife."
Streisand was age 16 when she first met 21-year-old Beatty at the Clinton Playhouse in Connecticut. She recalled the Shampoo hunk as being "tall with movie-star looks," writing in her book that "women were already falling at his feet."
After her first marriage, to Elliott Gould (1963–71), ended, Streisand tied the knot with Brolin in 1998. Meanwhile, Beatty retained his eligible bachelor status until walking down the aisle with Bening in 1992.
'We're Still Friends'
The fling and constant talk about it apparently haven't diminished her friendship with Dick Tracy star Warren. "I know we're still friends," Streisand said. "Every year on my birthday, he calls me, and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth."