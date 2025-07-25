EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand, 83, Spills Cringeworthy Details About Sex Life — And Admits She Can't Remember If She Slept With Warren Beatty

Barbra Streisand is once again opening up in graphic, and some said cringeworthy, detail about her fling with Warren Beatty back in the day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can't remember if we actually had penetration," the actress and singer said recently. "I swear to God, I can't. There are certain things I block out."

Yet during an interview with Playboy in 1977, the A Star Is Born legend was asked if she had been "romantically linked" with Beatty, and "I said blithely, 'One of my flings,'" the 83-year-old wrote in My Name Is Barbra, her 2023 memoir. "I was just tossing off a reply, playing the role of a jaded woman of the world."