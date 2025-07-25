EXCLUSIVE: Does a Serial Killer Live Near You? Horrifying Study Reveals Top Four States Where the Most Vile Murderers Were Breed

A frightening new study has revealed the top four American states that appear to be breeding grounds for psychopaths: Nevada, New York, South Dakota, and Texas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a fascinating glimpse into how human personalities develop, researchers at the University of Copenhagen assembled survey data from nearly 2 million people worldwide, including more than 144,000 Americans across all 50 states. The team's goal was to determine the prevalence of so-called dark personality traits, which consist of psychopathy, narcissism, and the desire or urge to exploit others.

According to experts, those unsavory qualities can sometimes conspire to produce psychopaths, sociopaths, and even serial killers.