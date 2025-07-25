EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Hunt for Fugitive Travis Decker After He 'Brutally Murdered Three Daughters' – as Ex-Wife Whitney Breaks Her Silence Over Nightmare

Real-life Rambo Travis Decker's ex-wife has broken her silence following the brutal slaying of their three young daughters, saying that her gorgeous girls came "into the world with open hearts and kindness" and that their legacy will live on "in everyone's heart forever," RadarOnline.com can reveal

Speaking to a crowd of mourners gathered for a memorial some three weeks after the unthinkable deaths of Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5, Whitney Decker tearfully said she was "so thankful for that time I had with the girls."

Whitney's poignant goodbye comes as authorities continue their manhunt for 32-year-old Travis – a former U.S. Army Ranger who allegedly murdered his daughters by suffocating them inside plastic bags fastened over their heads with zip ties. The brutal slayings occurred shortly after a scheduled, unsupervised May 30 visitation.