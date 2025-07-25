EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Hunt for Fugitive Travis Decker After He 'Brutally Murdered Three Daughters' – as Ex-Wife Whitney Breaks Her Silence Over Nightmare
Real-life Rambo Travis Decker's ex-wife has broken her silence following the brutal slaying of their three young daughters, saying that her gorgeous girls came "into the world with open hearts and kindness" and that their legacy will live on "in everyone's heart forever," RadarOnline.com can reveal
Speaking to a crowd of mourners gathered for a memorial some three weeks after the unthinkable deaths of Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5, Whitney Decker tearfully said she was "so thankful for that time I had with the girls."
Whitney's poignant goodbye comes as authorities continue their manhunt for 32-year-old Travis – a former U.S. Army Ranger who allegedly murdered his daughters by suffocating them inside plastic bags fastened over their heads with zip ties. The brutal slayings occurred shortly after a scheduled, unsupervised May 30 visitation.
The Heartbreaking Crimes
The three lifeless bodies were found on June 2 near Rock Island Campground in Washington State's rural Chelan County.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the highly trained former commando – who served from March 2013 to July 2021 and deployed to Afghanistan for four months in 2014 – is versed in living off the land and waging guerrilla warfare behind enemy lines.
Authorities are hunting Travis throughout a rugged mountain wilderness sparsely dotted with vacation homes, caves, and abandoned mines.
Meanwhile, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said: "There is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area."
Amid the manhunt, it was revealed Whitney had petitioned a local court last September to modify her and Travis' parenting plan to forbid him from having overnight stays with their girls over fears his mental health had deteriorated.
A county judge agreed and limited Travis' custody to daytime hours on weekends, despite his pleading that he'd had a tough time transitioning to civilian life.
'A Horrible Tragedy'
"When I was separated from my original active duty, I came out into the civilian world," he told the court. "I didn't have family, I didn't have friends, I didn't have any support, especially coming to a state where I didn't have anybody."
Meanwhile, veterans' advocates said Travis' experience is, tragically, all too familiar.
"So many of our young men in uniform come to America, after having dutifully served, with scars and wounds that you cannot see," said Derrick Iozzio, head of in Elberta, Alabama, which works with returning veterans.
"It's a horrible tragedy that Travis didn't get the help he needed in time, and that this story ended in the way that it did."