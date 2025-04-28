EXCLUSIVE: Virginia Giuffre Went to Her Grave Insisting Ex-Prez Bill Clinton Visited Jeffrey Epstein's 'Orgy Island' and was a 'Sleaze Dog'
Virginia Giuffre blew the lid off former President Bill Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein's scandalous empire long before her death on April 25.
In a 2011 interview obtained by RadarOnline.com, Epstein and Prince Andrew's accuser claimed Clinton took a romantic trip in 2002 to Epstein’s "orgy island" with "two young girls" from New York.
Guiffre, who accused the convicted pedophile of turning her into a "sex slave" at 17, claimed Clinton stayed in one of the many villas on Epstein’s U.S. Virgin Islands estate – where group sex was a "regular occurrence."
She told lawyers: "I remember asking Jeffrey, 'What’s Bill Clinton doing here?' kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, 'Well, he owes me a favor.'
"He never told me what favors they were."
Giuffre, who "lost her life to suicide" at the age of 41 last week, claimed the 42nd U.S. president was accompanied by two of Epstein's regular girlfriends and "two young girls that I could identify."
She added: "I never really knew them well anyway. It was just two girls from New York."
Flight logs showed Clinton took Epstein's private Boeing 727, which, according to Giuffre, was fitted with a special bed for wild, high-altitude escapades.
She claimed: "It was a lot of the same things that went down on the ground. There would be sexual conduct; there would be foreplay.
"There was a bed in there, so we could basically re-enact exactly what happened in the house. It would start off with massaging or we would start off with foreplay.
"Sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies."
Clinton's name never appeared in Epstein's infamous black book, though his close friend and advisor Doug Band is listed, along with an entry for "42" (Clinton being the 42nd president).
And despite claiming he only flew on Epstein's jet four times, Clinton – who Giuffre called a "sleaze dog" – actually took twenty-seven trips with the convicted sex offender.
Giuffre denied ever having sex with Clinton and claimed she never saw him with anyone else.
However, on "orgy island," the accuser allegedly participated in group sex with Epstein, Andrew, and eight other girls.
In a shocking affidavit, Giuffre later accused Epstein of prostituting her and other underage girls to his influential associates – all to collect incriminating details he could use for blackmail.
She wrote: "Epstein required me to describe the sexual events that I had with these men, presumably so that he could potentially blackmail them."
She added: "I also understood that Epstein thought he could get leniency if he was ever caught doing anything illegal, or more so that he could escape trouble altogether."
Giuffre recorded her alleged encounters in a secret diary, claiming Epstein made her recruit younger girls during a Europe trip when she was just 17 years old.
She also described an alleged sexual encounter with Andrew in a bathtub at Ghislaine Maxwell's London mansion, following a wild night out.
The royal has also denied all allegations against him.
On April 25, Giuffre "lost her life to suicide" just weeks after claiming she had "days to live" following a bus crash.
Giuffre's family released a statement following her death, saying: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.
"She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.
"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.
"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."
The family added: "In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."
Earlier this month, Giuffre uploaded a disturbing photo of herself covered in bruises, claiming she was suffering from kidney failure and had just four days to live.
In the post, she pleaded to see her children "one last time" and referenced a bus crash, which her lawyer later verified.
However, the details of the crash were heavily scrutinized.