The Explosive Bill Clinton Secret Virginia Giuffre Took to Her Grave: Inside Her First Meeting With 'Sleaze Dog' Ex-President — Surrounded by Pimp Ghislaine, Underage Girls, and 'Lesbian Pageants'
Virginia Giuffre never forgot the first time she met "sleaze dog" Bill Clinton.
The bombshell accuser blew the whistle on Clinton's shady link to Jeffrey Epstein's twisted empire long before her April 25 death — spilling details of their cringeworthy first encounter amid underage girls and wild "lesbian pageants," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an interview obtained by RadarOnline.com, Epstein and Prince Andrew's accuser previously alleged the former president jetted off on a romantic 2002 getaway to Epstein’s infamous "orgy island" with two young girls from New York.
Giuffre, who claimed Epstein turned her into a "sex slave" at just 17, said Clinton shacked up in one of the luxe villas on the convicted sex offender's U.S. Virgin Islands estate – where group sex was reportedly the norm.
According to Giuffre, the day she met Clinton was anything but ordinary – with guests that included Ghislaine Maxwell and "a voluptuous bisexual slave whose duties included putting on lesbian pageants for Epstein."
She recalled: "We all dined together that night. Jeffrey was at the head of the table. Bill was at his left, and Ghislaine was at Bill’s left."
To Ghislaine’s left were "two olive-skinned brunettes who'd flown in with us from New York."
Giuffre added: "I'd never met them before. I'd say they were no older than 17. They weren’t there for me, Jeffrey or Ghislaine because I was there to have sex with Jeffrey. Maybe Jeffrey thought they would entertain Bill.
"I knew Bill was a sleaze dog."
Recalling the infamous meeting, Giuffre later told lawyers: "I remember asking Jeffrey, 'What’s Bill Clinton doing here?' kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, 'Well, he owes me a favor.'
"He never told me what favors they were."
Flight logs showed Clinton took Epstein's private Boeing 727, which, according to Giuffre, was fitted with a special bed for wild, high-altitude escapades.
She claimed: "It was a lot of the same things that went down on the ground. There would be sexual conduct; there would be foreplay.
"There was a bed in there, so we could basically re-enact exactly what happened in the house. It would start off with massaging or we would start off with foreplay.
"Sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies."
Clinton's name never appeared in Epstein's infamous black book, though his close friend and advisor Doug Band is listed, along with an entry for "42" (Clinton being the 42nd president).
And despite claiming he only flew on Epstein's jet four times, Clinton actually took twenty-seven trips with the convicted sex offender.
Giuffre denied ever having sex with Clinton and claimed she never saw him with anyone else.
However, on "orgy island," she claimed to have participated in group sex with Epstein, Andrew, and eight other girls.
On April 25, Giuffre died by suicide just weeks after claiming she had "days to live" following a bus crash.
Giuffre's family released a statement following her death, saying: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.
"She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.
"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors."
At the end of March, Giuffre uploaded a disturbing photo of herself covered in bruises, claiming she was suffering from kidney failure and had just four days to live.
In the post, she pleaded to see her children "one last time" and referenced a bus crash, which her lawyer later verified.
However, the details of the crash were heavily scrutinized – and some even think she was "already dead" when the snap was uploaded.