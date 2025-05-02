Disgraced Comic Russell Brand Granted Bail After First Court Appearance In London On Rape and Sexual Assault Charges

British actor Russell Brand will skip jail on conditional bail after being hit with shocking charges last month, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 49-year-old appeared in court Friday after facing serious accusations of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape – with four women coming forward and London's Metropolitan Police launching an investigation.

Source: MEGA Four women came forward accusing Brand of sexual assault, leading London’s Metropolitan Police to launch an investigation.

The incidents, which Brand has vehemently denied, are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005. In a tense hearing at Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London, more details emerged about the bombshell claims against him.

Source: MEGA The British actor will face court again at the Old Bailey on May 30, 2025.

Brand, however, only spoke to confirm his name, birthdate, and address while acknowledging the bail conditions. He is now set to face court again at the Old Bailey on May 30.

While the Metropolitan Police listed him as residing in southern England when the charges were announced in April, British news outlet PA Media claims he's now believed to be living in the United States. Detectives launched an investigation into the radio host in September 2023 after explosive allegations surfaced from a joint probe by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches.

The Metropolitan Police claim the incidents include a 1999 rape in Bournemouth, a 2001 indecent assault in Westminster, a 2004 oral rape and sexual assault in Westminster, and another sexual assault between 2004-2005 – also in Westminster. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police, who lead the investigation, said last month: "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. "The Met's investigation remains open, and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case or anyone who has any information to come forward and speak with police."

Source: MEGA The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

Jaswant Narwal, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "We have today authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offenses. "We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

"We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offenses including rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault. These relate to reported non-recent offenses between 1999 and 2005, involving four women." Narwal added: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

In September 2023 – after the investigation was launched – Brand took to Instagram to post a video denying the allegations. He explained: "I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.

Source: MEGA Detectives launched an investigation into the radio host in September 2023 after explosive allegations were reported from multiple outlets.

"But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute." The disgraced comedian claimed the relationships he had were "absolutely, always consensual."

Coincidentally, Brand started cozying up to the President Trump in the weeks before he was charged. RadarOnline.com reported in early February the disgraced actor was spending time at Trump's Mar-a-Lago compound hoping to make high-powered connections that would have made him immune from being snagged by U.K. cops.

An insider said at the time: "Brand is no fool and is homed in on Trump and his supporters as a way of making sure he'll never be extradited to Britain if charges are brought. "He knows that if he's a friend of President Trump then he'll have his back and will make sure he's not taken back to the U.K. should that eventuality ever arise."

Source: MEGA Brand began cozying up to President Trump and even attended his inauguration earlier this year.