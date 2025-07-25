Trump's Secret List: The Don Teases Releasing His Own Vital Epstein Information and Urges Public To 'Focus on Bill Clinton' — As Prez Refuses to Release Pedo's Files
Donald Trump has taken another step to take the heat off himself when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein: call out Bill Clinton, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president raged about the sex predator while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn, this time claiming he has his own list.
'Focus On Clinton!'
"I have nothing to do with the guy," Trump said of Epstein, despite having a relationship with the pedophile since the 1980s. The president then urged the public to stop putting the heat on him and focus on others who crossed paths with Epstein, including Clinton and ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who also served as president of Harvard University.
People "don’t talk about them. They talk about me," Trump went off before his scheduled flight to Scotland.
He continued: "You should focus on Clinton. You should focus on the president of Harvard, the former president of Harvard, you should focus on some of the hedge fund guys."
Clinton's Ties To Epstein
"I’ll give you a list," Trump added, and claimed, "these guys lived with Jeffrey Epstein, I sure as hell didn't."
Just three years before Epstein would be arrested on sex trafficking charges, he was presented with a book on his birthday with entries from many high-profile figures, one being Clinton. According to reports, the gift included a page with a paragraph allegedly in Clinton’s handwriting.
It read: "It’s reassuring, isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and (illegible word), and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."
Clinton, 78, was among many notable figures featured in the book, which also included Trump.
In his memoir, Citizen, Clinton explained his relationship with Epstein, and said: "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island.
"I wish I had never met him." Clinton also claimed he thought Epstein was "odd" but had "no inkling of the crimes he was committing."
While on the South Lawn on Friday, July 25, Trump also finally broke his silence on a potential pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former madam who is serving 20 years behind bars for helping groom young girls to be sexually abused by her ex-lover Epstein.
Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Set Free?
"It's something I haven’t thought about," the 79-year-old made clear. "I'm allowed to do it."
Earlier this week, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed he would aim to meet with the jailed 63-year-old to learn if she had information about other people who potentially abused underage girls and young women connected to Epstein.
On Thursday, July 25, Blanche met with Maxwell and her attorney in Tallahassee, Florida, the same city where she is serving her prison term.
Famous attorney Alan Dershowitz believes Maxwell will do everything in her power to cut a deal and leave prison.
"She’s going to make a deal," Dershowitz, who previously represented Epstein, said. "That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."
He added: "She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but the victims, and she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."