Trump's Secret List: The Don Teases Releasing His Own Vital Epstein Information and Urges Public To 'Focus on Bill Clinton' — As Prez Refuses to Release Pedo's Files

"I have nothing to do with the guy," Trump said of Epstein, despite having a relationship with the pedophile since the 1980s. The president then urged the public to stop putting the heat on him and focus on others who crossed paths with Epstein, including Clinton and ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who also served as president of Harvard University.

People "don’t talk about them. They talk about me," Trump went off before his scheduled flight to Scotland.

He continued: "You should focus on Clinton. You should focus on the president of Harvard, the former president of Harvard, you should focus on some of the hedge fund guys."