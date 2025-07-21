Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein Spent His Last Years 'Afraid' of Former Friend Donald Trump, Lived in 'Fear' During His First Presidential Term

Split photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein is said to have been scared of Donald Trump before his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein is believed to have been terrified of ex-pal Donald Trump in the last years of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to author Michael Wolff, who is said to have used Epstein as the source for his book Fire and Fury, was given an insight look at the criminal's relationship with Trump.

Was Epstein 'Afraid' of Trump?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump may have scared Epstein, according to author Michael Wolff.

During a previous episode of his podcast, named after the title of his best-selling book, Wolff touched on hours of interviews he had with Epstein before his death.

"When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president," the writer claimed. "Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him."

Wolff claimed Epstein and Trump's friendship, which kicked off in the 1980s, was competitive, with both figures duking it out over money and women

"I think Epstein saw Trump as essentially Bush League," Wolff said.

There Goes The Friendship

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

The pair's friendship began in the 1980s, and saw them fight over cash and women.

He added: "Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that (Hugh) Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years."

The author also claimed Trump and Epstein "shared" the same girlfriend at one point, and explained: "They were both openly, possibly proudly, going out with the same girl at the same time.

“In a moment in time, there was a particular kind of sexual excess and license and cruelty, masculine cruelty, rich guy masculine cruelty, that was not just allowed, but celebrated, and I think that Epstein and Trump really were two of its exaggerated exponents."

According to Wolff, Epstein and Trump's friendship fell apart in 2004, after the future president "went around Epstein’s back and bid $40million" for the Maison de L’Amitie, an estate neighboring Mar-a-Lago, after the sex offender had eyes on the property.

'Personal Level Of Fear'

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein's fear grew after Trump became president.

"He was really, really, really p-----," Wolff claimed Epstein had expressed to him. However, when Trump was elected president, the pedophile was filled with fear over what the former reality star was capable of.

During a 2017 interview he had with Epstein, Wolff recalled: "When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening. Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump.

“But I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there."

He continued: "I was always startled how afraid he seemed about Trump. And I’ve spoken to several other people who knew Epstein well. They make the same point. And I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has done everything in his power to get the public to stop talking about the late pedophile.

"I urged Epstein to go public with everything I've told you here, but Epstein's attitude was that I was unaware of how the real world operated," Wolff said. "So, in the end, Epstein died in prison and we'll probably never hear that story."

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, as Trump's administration confirmed the cause of death as suicide following an investigation.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, Trump was buried in backlash over his team's handling of the case and Epstein's infamous files, which the Justice Department claimed didn't exist.

The president has done his best to push back, even accusing former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama of making up the documents.

He's also called out his loyal supporters for wanting more Epstein information released.

"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!" Trump, who was labeled Epstein a "terrific guy" raged.

