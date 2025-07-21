Jeffrey Epstein Spent His Last Years 'Afraid' of Former Friend Donald Trump, Lived in 'Fear' During His First Presidential Term

During a previous episode of his podcast, named after the title of his best-selling book, Wolff touched on hours of interviews he had with Epstein before his death.

"When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president," the writer claimed. "Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him."

Wolff claimed Epstein and Trump's friendship, which kicked off in the 1980s, was competitive, with both figures duking it out over money and women

"I think Epstein saw Trump as essentially Bush League," Wolff said.