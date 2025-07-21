EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Defamation Accuser Sues 'Inside Edition' and Paramount for $100million – And Name Drops Disgraced Actor James Franco Into Her Bombshell Lawsuit

Desiree Townsend has sued Inside Edition, CBS Broadcasting and parent company Paramount Global for defamation, emotional distress and disability discrimination for airing and then never taking down the initial 2010 report that she claims triggered the slander from Lopez.

In an amended complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com, Townsend is asking for $100million from the three parties for her pain.

And she's also using her new lawsuit to stand up for Franco, who she says had his career ruined after the program aired an interview with three women who accused him of sexual abuse.