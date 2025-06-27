EXCLUSIVE: Watch Radar's Full Video of Mario Lopez Slamming Gate On His SON in Fit of Rage After Being Served Court Papers in $25Million Defamation Lawsuit
RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive video of the moment an unsuspecting Mario Lopez was served court papers in what has now become a $25million defamation lawsuit.
The former Saved By the Bell star exploded on his female accuser in an expletive-filled rant that included slamming his gate on his own son.
Desiree Townsend earned the social nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" after newsmagazine Inside Edition aired a report in which she claimed a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia.
As seen in the story, Townsend appeared to behave erratically, with slurred speech and exaggerated movements, which she blamed at the time on a reaction to the shot.
However, when the news magazine later caught up with her, she appeared to be fully recovered with little treatment.
Last year, Lopez reposted an Instagram video featuring the now-paralegal, who is representing herself, along with the caption: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," while adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.
Townsend is now suing Lopez and others for defamation, demanding a $25million payout, which she told Radar she will be donating to the Women in Media organization.
New Video
The former NFL cheerleader exclusively shared with Radar a never-before-seen interaction she had with the Access Hollywood host outside his home on Sunday, June 15.
In the clip, a shirtless Lopez can be seen in his front yard as Townsend and an unnamed accomplice rush to greet him – dropping the summons behind the open gate of his home.
A clearly angry Lopez violently slams the gate closed, trapping his son, who had come out from the house as well, outside the gate.
'You've Been Served'
Townsend can be heard taunting Lopez: "You’ve been served Mario," while telling her partner to drop the note on the ground.
"All right, lawsuit’s right there, Mario. You've been served. So, it’s there. Thank you. See you in court, Mario."
A perturbed Lopez can be heard calling her a "Crazy f------ b----" to which Townsend fired back: "Oh hey, Happy Father’s Day."
Townsend later told Radar: "That’s how I know Mario Lopez got the lawsuit, because it was dropped on the ground. In order to let his son back in the gate, he had to pick up the lawsuit.
Damaging Statements
Lopez has yet to respond to the lawsuit. Radar has reached out to the actor for comment.
In her complaint, which has been viewed by RadarOnline.com, Townsend accused the TV host of using a false statement that damaged her personal and professional reputation.
She further claimed Lopez's comment triggered "reputational harm, emotional distress, and online harassment" against her – all while dehumanizing and defaming "a woman living with a rare neurological disability."
She alleged Lopez made the comment knowingly to boost his own social media engagement.
The complaint states: "The timing, tone, and scale of the attack support a reasonable inference that Lopez is familiar with deploying reputational warfare as a tool of intimidation, particularly when facing potential exposure."