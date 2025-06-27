EXCLUSIVE: Watch Radar's Full Video of Mario Lopez Slamming Gate On His SON in Fit of Rage After Being Served Court Papers in $25Million Defamation Lawsuit

The former Saved By the Bell star exploded on his female accuser in an expletive-filled rant that included slamming his gate on his own son.

RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive video of the moment an unsuspecting Mario Lopez was served court papers in what has now become a $25million defamation lawsuit.

The actor is being sued for $25million

Desiree Townsend earned the social nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" after newsmagazine Inside Edition aired a report in which she claimed a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia.

As seen in the story, Townsend appeared to behave erratically, with slurred speech and exaggerated movements, which she blamed at the time on a reaction to the shot.

However, when the news magazine later caught up with her, she appeared to be fully recovered with little treatment.