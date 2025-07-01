EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Organized a Smear Campaign' Against Former Cheerleader Who Accused Him of Defaming Her — 'She's a Lying B----'

Townsend earned the nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" more than 15 years ago, when she was the subject of an Inside Edition story about claims a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia that caused her to slur her speech and convulse sporadically.

The now paralegal thought she had buried her past until Lopez shared the video on his own Instagram page, while adding the caption: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," while adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.

After repeated requests to take down the disparaging comment, Townsend felt she had no other choice but to file a $25million defamation lawsuit against the Saved By the Bell star and his employers.