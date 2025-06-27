EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Takes Extraordinary Step of Slapping 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' With a RESTRAINING ORDER — as Embattled 'Access Hollywood' Host Accuses Desiree Jennings of Posing 'Ongoing Threat' to His Family

Lopez was granted a temporary order restricting Townsend to no closer than 100 yards from him and his family. A hearing on extending the order is set for July.

We have reached out to Lopez for comment.

Speaking exclusively with RadarOnline.com, Townsend fired back: "I had anticipated being served with a counterclaim in response to my existing defamation lawsuit.

"Instead, he accused me of 'harassment' based on my online commentary, which is ironic, considering it mirrors the exact conduct he and his PR team engaged in toward me on his own platform."

She added: "I truly don’t understand what he’s thinking. He’s escalating this into a public spectacle when it could have been resolved quietly through civil litigation.

"Filing for a restraining order feels like a clickbait tactic, and from both a PR and legal standpoint, it’s likely to backfire. Especially when the very behavior he’s calling 'harassment' is precisely what he did to me."