EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Takes Extraordinary Step of Slapping 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' With a RESTRAINING ORDER — as Embattled 'Access Hollywood' Host Accuses Desiree Jennings of Posing 'Ongoing Threat' to His Family
Mario Lopez has fired back at a former NFL cheerleader who is suing him for defamation, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The actor and television host has been granted a temporary restraining order against his accuser, Desiree Townsend, after she surprised him at his home to serve him with legal papers.
Last year, Lopez reposted an Instagram video featuring the now-paralegal from the newsmagazine show Inside Edition, in which Townsend claimed a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition called dystonia.
The Saved by the Bell star captioned his post: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," while adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.
Townsend, who was dubbed the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" after the story went viral, is now suing Lopez and others for defamation, demanding a $25million payout, which she told RadarOnline.com she will be donating to the Women in Media organization.
Lopez Hits Back!
RadarOnline.com previously shared a video Townsend made accompanying a process server to Lopez's home to present him with the lawsuit.
The Access Hollywood host has now responded with legal action of his own, in the form of a restraining order.
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Lopez argues the need for a restraining order, alleging: "Mr. Lopez was harmed by the most recent harassment when Ms. Townsend arrived at his home on Father's Day with a process server, causing chaos and fear for his young children and family members who witnessed the event.
"She then escalated the harm by posting a video of the service on TikTok, exposing his family and home address to millions of viewers, placing them at risk of further harassment, public ridicule, and potential physical danger."
'I Don't Understand What He's Thinking'
Lopez was granted a temporary order restricting Townsend to no closer than 100 yards from him and his family. A hearing on extending the order is set for July.
We have reached out to Lopez for comment.
Speaking exclusively with RadarOnline.com, Townsend fired back: "I had anticipated being served with a counterclaim in response to my existing defamation lawsuit.
"Instead, he accused me of 'harassment' based on my online commentary, which is ironic, considering it mirrors the exact conduct he and his PR team engaged in toward me on his own platform."
She added: "I truly don’t understand what he’s thinking. He’s escalating this into a public spectacle when it could have been resolved quietly through civil litigation.
"Filing for a restraining order feels like a clickbait tactic, and from both a PR and legal standpoint, it’s likely to backfire. Especially when the very behavior he’s calling 'harassment' is precisely what he did to me."
In her initial complaint, which has been viewed by RadarOnline.com, Townsend accused the TV host of using a false statement that damaged her personal and professional reputation.
She further claimed Lopez's comment triggered "reputational harm, emotional distress, and online harassment" against her, all while dehumanizing and defaming "a woman living with a rare neurological disability."
She alleged Lopez commented knowingly to boost his own social media engagement.
The complaint states: "The timing, tone, and scale of the attack support a reasonable inference that Lopez is familiar with deploying reputational warfare as a tool of intimidation, particularly when facing potential exposure."