Trump’s Mysterious Friendship with Epstein's Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed — As President Could Pardon Former Madam In Exchange for New Dirt on Sex Predator

In his investigative tell-all, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals Ghislaine's father was a powerful media magnate and a friend of fellow-businessman Trump.

As Howard writes: "Two years before Maxwell fell to his death from (his yacht), he made Donald Trump the guest of honor at a May 1989 bash. Also present was Maxwell’s cherished daughter Ghislaine."

The two bonded over their pricey boat purchases. Robert had bought his from Saudi Arabia’s Khashoggi family: the relatives of arms dealer Adnan.

Trump, meanwhile, had purchased his from Adnan directly, a purchase that was reported the very same year as the Maxwell party, 1989.