Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

Trump’s Mysterious Friendship with Epstein's Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed — As President Could Pardon Former Madam In Exchange for New Dirt on Sex Predator

split photo of Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell met in the late 1980s.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 25 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeffrey Epstein's friend-turned-lover Ghislaine Maxwell may be preparing to spill all of the sex offender's secrets, and that could include connections to President Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.

Maxwell and Trump met through her father, Robert, who once made the future president the focus of a lavish party.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Ties

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Maxwell and Epstein were lovers and partners in a sex trafficking ring.

In his investigative tell-all, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals Ghislaine's father was a powerful media magnate and a friend of fellow-businessman Trump.

As Howard writes: "Two years before Maxwell fell to his death from (his yacht), he made Donald Trump the guest of honor at a May 1989 bash. Also present was Maxwell’s cherished daughter Ghislaine."

The two bonded over their pricey boat purchases. Robert had bought his from Saudi Arabia’s Khashoggi family: the relatives of arms dealer Adnan.

Trump, meanwhile, had purchased his from Adnan directly, a purchase that was reported the very same year as the Maxwell party, 1989.

Article continues below advertisement

On a Boat

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell is hoping President Trump gets her out of prison.

"Perhaps taking a cue from Maxwell, Trump named his yacht after his daughter as well: Trump Princess," Howard reveals. "Daughter Ivanka was then just eight years of age."

For Trump, the purchase was a strange one. "I’m not into (boats)," he once said. "I’ve been on friends’ boats before and couldn’t get off fast enough."

On 5 November 1991, Robert vanished from his luxury yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, off the Canary Islands. His body was found hours later floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Officials said the businessman suffered a heart attack and accidentally drowned, but Ghislaine has maintained her belief that her father was murdered.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Talks

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein book
Source: MEGA/SIPA

An explosive tell-all explores the conspiracies surrounding Epstein.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Ghislaine for a second day on Friday, July 25, as she continues to press for a plea deal.

Maxwell called their sit-down session at her Tallahassee, Fla., prison "productive" afterward, noting that she did not invoke any type of privilege and answered all of his questions.

Friday morning, Trump finally broke his silence about Ghislaine's desire for a presidential pardon, and didn't rule out the possibility.

The president told reporters at the White House: "I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jacob Elordi, Harris Dickinson, Tom Holland

EXCLUSIVE: Gen Z Contenders For the Next James Bond Revealed As Fans Fear 007 Franchise Is Set to Go 'Unbelievably Woke'

Photo of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, Joe Biden

EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump Has Become 'Trapped' by Jeffrey Epstein MAGA Conspiracy Theory He Once Used to Batter Joe Biden

Let's Make a Deal

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

If anyone knows Epstein's secrets, its likely Maxwell.

Ghislaine is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Florida. She was convicted in December 2021 of five criminal counts, including sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

She is one of the few people still alive who can provide new insight and information into her alleged procurement of minor girls for Epstein's pleasure. She also holds secrets about the inner workings of their operation and what rich and powerful clientele might have been involved.

"She’s going to make a deal," attorney Alan Dershowitz, who previously represented Ghislaine, said. "That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."

"She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but also the victims," the legal eagle added. "And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.