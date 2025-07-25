Trump’s Mysterious Friendship with Epstein's Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Exposed — As President Could Pardon Former Madam In Exchange for New Dirt on Sex Predator
Jeffrey Epstein's friend-turned-lover Ghislaine Maxwell may be preparing to spill all of the sex offender's secrets, and that could include connections to President Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Maxwell and Trump met through her father, Robert, who once made the future president the focus of a lavish party.
Trump Ties
In his investigative tell-all, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals Ghislaine's father was a powerful media magnate and a friend of fellow-businessman Trump.
As Howard writes: "Two years before Maxwell fell to his death from (his yacht), he made Donald Trump the guest of honor at a May 1989 bash. Also present was Maxwell’s cherished daughter Ghislaine."
The two bonded over their pricey boat purchases. Robert had bought his from Saudi Arabia’s Khashoggi family: the relatives of arms dealer Adnan.
Trump, meanwhile, had purchased his from Adnan directly, a purchase that was reported the very same year as the Maxwell party, 1989.
On a Boat
"Perhaps taking a cue from Maxwell, Trump named his yacht after his daughter as well: Trump Princess," Howard reveals. "Daughter Ivanka was then just eight years of age."
For Trump, the purchase was a strange one. "I’m not into (boats)," he once said. "I’ve been on friends’ boats before and couldn’t get off fast enough."
On 5 November 1991, Robert vanished from his luxury yacht, the Lady Ghislaine, off the Canary Islands. His body was found hours later floating in the Atlantic Ocean.
Officials said the businessman suffered a heart attack and accidentally drowned, but Ghislaine has maintained her belief that her father was murdered.
Trump Talks
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Ghislaine for a second day on Friday, July 25, as she continues to press for a plea deal.
Maxwell called their sit-down session at her Tallahassee, Fla., prison "productive" afterward, noting that she did not invoke any type of privilege and answered all of his questions.
Friday morning, Trump finally broke his silence about Ghislaine's desire for a presidential pardon, and didn't rule out the possibility.
The president told reporters at the White House: "I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about."
Let's Make a Deal
Ghislaine is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence in Florida. She was convicted in December 2021 of five criminal counts, including sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.
She is one of the few people still alive who can provide new insight and information into her alleged procurement of minor girls for Epstein's pleasure. She also holds secrets about the inner workings of their operation and what rich and powerful clientele might have been involved.
"She’s going to make a deal," attorney Alan Dershowitz, who previously represented Ghislaine, said. "That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."
"She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but also the victims," the legal eagle added. "And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."