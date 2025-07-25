FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE: Secret Tapes Reveal How Jeffrey Epstein 'Stopped Hanging Out With Trump' When 'He Realized He Was a Crook'

"Jeffrey showed me the link to one of these interviews," Mark said in an interview. "And in that interview, Jeffrey said he stopped hanging out with Trump when he realized Trump was a crook."

The two were reportedly close between the 1980s and 2000s, as they ran in elite Manhattan social circles. The sex offender's home in Palm Beach was also a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he was a frequent guest.

Jeffrey was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges, but was found dead behind bars, as an investigation officially labeled his death a suicide, something conspiracy theorists have disputed.