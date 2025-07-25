FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE: Secret Tapes Reveal How Jeffrey Epstein 'Stopped Hanging Out With Trump' When 'He Realized He Was a Crook'
Jeffrey Epstein didn't want to do anything with Donald Trump when he realized he was "a crook," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the late sex predator's brother, Mark, he viewed an unaired interview conducted by the president's former White House advisor, Steve Bannon, after it was forwarded to him by Jeffrey in 2019; a chat that gave details on his relationship with Trump.
"Jeffrey showed me the link to one of these interviews," Mark said in an interview. "And in that interview, Jeffrey said he stopped hanging out with Trump when he realized Trump was a crook."
The two were reportedly close between the 1980s and 2000s, as they ran in elite Manhattan social circles. The sex offender's home in Palm Beach was also a short drive from Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, where he was a frequent guest.
Jeffrey was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges, but was found dead behind bars, as an investigation officially labeled his death a suicide, something conspiracy theorists have disputed.
Scared Of Trump
While Jeffrey saw Trump as a "crook," according to author Michael Wolff, he was also terrified of the former reality star.
Wolff, who is said to have used the predator as the source for his book Fire and Fury, previously said: "When I was writing Fire and Fury, I became an outlet for Epstein to express his incredulity about someone whose sins he knew so well, and then this person actually being elected president.
"Epstein was utterly preoccupied with Trump, and I think, frankly, afraid of him."
Wolff claimed the pair's friendship was competitive, with both figures battling it over money and women.
'A Level Of Personal Fear'
"I think Epstein saw Trump as essentially Bush League," Wolff said.
The writer claimed: "Epstein knew him, really, I think, better than most. I mean, this was a true BFF situation: two playboys very much styling themselves as playboys in that (Hugh) Hefner sense, who palled around for the better part of 15 years."
According to Wolff, the controversial figures' friendship fell apart in 2004, after the future president "went around Epstein’s back and bid $40million" for the Maison de L’Amitie, an estate neighboring Mar-a-Lago, after the sex offender had eyes on the property.
"He was really, really, really p-----," Wolff claimed Jeffrey had expressed to him. However, when Trump was elected president, the pedophile was filled with fear over what the politician was capable of.
During a 2017 interview Wolff had with Jeffrey, the All or Nothing author recalled: "When Epstein and I were talking about this, Trump was now the president of the United States, and I think frightening. Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump.
"But I couldn’t help but feel that there was a level of personal fear there."
He continued: "I was always startled how afraid he seemed about Trump. And I’ve spoken to several other people who knew Epstein well. They make the same point. And I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples
Is Trump In The Files?
"I urged Epstein to go public with everything I've told you here, but Epstein's attitude was that I was unaware of how the real world operated."
"So, in the end, Epstein died in prison and we'll probably never hear that story," Wolff added.
Trump has been hit hard by critics over his administration's handling of the vile criminal's case and his notorious files, which the Justice Department claimed didn't exist.
However, according to the Wall Street Journal, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents, and Attorney General Pam Bondi met with the president at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among many other high-profile figures identified.
The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."
It is not known why Trump's name was in the files.