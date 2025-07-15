Epstein Murder Cover-up Claims Explode as Doctor Hired by Sicko's Family Suggests Manhattan Medical Examiner 'Believed It Wasn’t Suicide'

Baden was at the dissecting table and free to ask medical examiner Dr. Kristin Roman for any additional incisions or tests that he required.

Roman's finding that day? Inconclusive.

"I think we both realized that this was not typical for suicide," Baden said in an interview. "If it was typical for a suicide, she would have made a suicide declaration right away, whatever the politics were of it."

Despite the cause of death still up in the air, just a week later, Roman's boss, Dr. Barbara Sampson, ruled Epstein's death a suicide; however, Baden made clear he didn't agree, and told the late criminal's brother.