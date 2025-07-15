Epstein Murder Cover-up Claims Explode as Doctor Hired by Sicko's Family Suggests Manhattan Medical Examiner 'Believed It Wasn’t Suicide'
Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself, at least that is what controversial forensic pathologist, Dr Michael Baden, is claiming after observing the autopsy of the late sex offender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Baden, who was booted from a medical examiner's office four decades ago over allegations of poor judgment and bad record-keeping, is now a hired gun, which is why he was asked by Epstein's brother, Mark, to give his opinion on what the pedophile's cause of death truly was.
Not A Suicide?
Baden was at the dissecting table and free to ask medical examiner Dr. Kristin Roman for any additional incisions or tests that he required.
Roman's finding that day? Inconclusive.
"I think we both realized that this was not typical for suicide," Baden said in an interview. "If it was typical for a suicide, she would have made a suicide declaration right away, whatever the politics were of it."
Despite the cause of death still up in the air, just a week later, Roman's boss, Dr. Barbara Sampson, ruled Epstein's death a suicide; however, Baden made clear he didn't agree, and told the late criminal's brother.
"(Mark) was surprised when I told him that I thought the findings were more like a homicide than a suicide," Baden recalled.
He explained: "To be a proper forensic pathologist, one has to find out what the truth is and advise whoever they're working for, whether the government or a private citizen, what the findings are, so that the government or the family can then make future decisions.
"We have no interest in making one person right."
Baden has doubled down on his opinion, saying his "assessment is that the autopsy shows findings that are much more indicative of homicide than suicidal hanging."
Did Someone Kill Epstein?
He added: "The pattern of injury and the other findings, particular hemorrhages in the eyes, for example, are all common in severe neck compression and not common in hanging."
While Roman's office concluded the damage was due to a suicidal hanging, Baden believes the injuries were inflicted by someone else.
"I sat for 50 years on the commission that reviews every single death that occurred in jails, lockups, and prisons in the state of New York and the city of New York, during which time, for the 50 years, there were about 500-600 suicidal hanging deaths. Those type of three fractures had never been seen in any of those 500 cases," Baden said, explaining Epstein had a fracture of the hyoid bone and two fractures of the thyroid cartilage, the tissue around the voice box.
Epstein was also found in the seated position, with his legs stretched out in front of him, which also made Baden lean farther away from suicide.
"This turned out to be a suicidal hanging where he was seated on the ground, so that there was very much less pressure around the neck, which is what's required in order to fracture the neck bones," the doctor said.
Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019, in the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City.
Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI concluded a joint probe on Epstein, and the results were detailed in a memo obtained by Axios.
The memo noted that Epstein did kill himself, as previously specified in the initial coroner's report. They also claimed they did not find a list of high-profile clients with whom the convicted sex offender engaged in criminal activity.
The findings led to plenty of backlash, with many urging the truth to be revealed.