EXCLUSIVE: Famed Celebrity Lawyer has 'Questions' About the Guilt Of Convicted Parent Killers Erik and Lyle Menendez As Debate Intensifies Over Their Possible Release 

Erik and Lyle were convicted of shooting and killing their father, record executive Jose, and their mother, Kitty, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

Defense attorneys have long argued the brothers acted out of self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father; however, prosecutors countered the brothers killed their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

But now, new evidence, including a newly discovered letter from Erik to his cousin Andy describing the alleged abuse and a declaration from Menudo boy band member Roy Rossello that he was raped by Jose Menendez in the 1980s, has raised new doubts.

In his new memoir, Crazy Lucky, famed celebrity lawyer – and Menendez family friend – John Mason wrote the speculation is justified.

"The police didn’t even test Erik’s or Lyle’s hands for gun residue after the bodies of Kitty and Jose were found blown literally to pieces back in 1996," he explained.