Beyoncé's Unreleased Music Stolen From Car During Cowboy Carter Tour — As Singer's Choreographer Pleads For Missing Computer in Wild 911 Call

Photo of Beyoncé
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé's unreleased music was stolen when her choreographer's rental car was broke into in Atlanta.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 15 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

The moment Beyoncé's choreographer discovered thieves made off with the singer's unreleased music has been captured in a dramatic 911 call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Choreographer Christopher Grant dialed 911 to report his Jeep Wagoneer had been broken into in Atlanta, Georgia, during the Cowboy Carter tour.

While on the phone with the dispatcher, Grant dropped an expletive as he stressed the importance of police recovering his stolen computer containing "really, really important information."

911 Call

Photo of Beyoncé
Source: MEGA

Choreographer Christopher Grant reported his laptop and jump drives containing the unreleased music were among the items stolen.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department reportedly told local news the break-in took place at the Krog Street Market parking garage shortly after 8 P.M. on July 8, less than 48 hours before Beyoncé took the stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In a recording of the 911 call, Grant told the dispatcher: "Someone broke into my car. I was parked in a garage while I went to a restaurant.

"But they stole, like my computers and everything, but it has the tracker on it."

'Find My' App

Photo of Beyoncé
Source: MEGA

Grant stressed his stolen computer had 'really, really important information in there.'

He went on to note he was tracking the location of his stolen belongings via the "Find My" app.

Without name-dropping the Crazy in Love singer, Grant emphasized his high-profile job and how crucial it was for police to act swiftly in locating the thieves who stole his items.

Grant said: "They have my computers, and it's really, really important information in there.

"I work with someone who's like of a high status, and I really need the, um, my computer and everything."

Ongoing Investigation

Photo of Beyoncé
Source: MEGA

The break-in happened on July 8, two days before Beyoncé took the stage in Atlanta.

According to a police incident report, Grant and dancer Diandre Blue parked the rental car in the garage around 8:09 P.M.

When they returned to the vehicle, they realized thieves broke into the Jeep through the back liftgate—and their two suitcases were missing.

An officer noted in the report: "Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé.

"He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also.

"The hard drives contained watermarked music, some unreleased music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."

Source: MEGA

A suspect has yet to be charged in connection to the break in.

In addition to the choreographer's computer and jump drive, Grant and Blue reported stolen clothing, designer sunglasses and a pair of AirPod Max headphones taken from the vehicle.

Police were said to be following several leads, and tracking information from the "Find My" app was followed up on.

An officer noted in the report: "I conducted a suspicious stop in the area due to the information that was relayed to me.

"There were several cars in the area also that the AirPods were pinging to in that area also. After further investigation, a silver (redacted), which had traveled into zone 5, was moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods."

As part of the ongoing investigation, Grant's rental car was dusted for finger prints, though it remains unclear if the prints returned a postive match. Security cameras were said to capture the break in.

The incident report noted the suspect(s) could have been driving a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra with a Georgia license plate.

Investigators were said to have questioned one person – and an arrest warrant has been issued – though the identity of the suspect(s) will not be released until they are charged with a crime.

