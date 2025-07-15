Beyoncé's Unreleased Music Stolen From Car During Cowboy Carter Tour — As Singer's Choreographer Pleads For Missing Computer in Wild 911 Call

The moment Beyoncé's choreographer discovered thieves made off with the singer's unreleased music has been captured in a dramatic 911 call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Choreographer Christopher Grant dialed 911 to report his Jeep Wagoneer had been broken into in Atlanta, Georgia, during the Cowboy Carter tour.

While on the phone with the dispatcher, Grant dropped an expletive as he stressed the importance of police recovering his stolen computer containing "really, really important information."