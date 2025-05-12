WATCH: Beyoncé's 'Disastrous' Cowboy Carter Tour Descends Into Fresh Chaos After Mechanical Gaffe 'Humiliates' Diva Live On Stage

Beyoncé's tour misery continued on the last night of her Los Angeles gigs after the diva was left humiliated by a mechanical gaffe on stage. RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 43, who has struggled to sellout the highly-anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour, was captured in a fan video on the final show of her five-night run in Los Angeles as a robot on stage failed to hit its mark.

Beyoncé reacts to robot missing her whiskey glass during concert on May 9.pic.twitter.com/iTkJupJPuu — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 12, 2025 Source: X Beyoncé cringed after mechanical fail.

Instead of pouring a drink into a glass perched on the arm of a big, gold chair, the robot drenched the chair Beyoncé was sitting in. And in another moment of embarrassment for Beyoncé, another fan filmed the singer being rescued by daughter Blue Ivy after she "forgot" her stage routine. One eagle-eyed fan took to social media to share the moment the 13-year-old had to awkwardly nudge her mom along.

Besieged By Problems

Source: MEGA The diva is joined by daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy on stage and the latter had to prompt the superstar after she 'forgot her routine.'

During the diva's song Protector, Blue Ivy and younger daughter Rumi, seven, joined her onstage for the performance. The three Carters sat on stage surrounded by dancers as Beyoncé – who donned a plunging white top, dazzling maroon skirt and thigh-high cowboy boots — sang with her arm draped around Rumi. But in an apparent slip up, Blue Ivy, who was sat behind the pair, was forced to squeeze her famous mom on the shoulder to get her to stand up. Beyoncé did indeed then suddenly get to her feet as she walked with Rumi to the front of the stage.

Source: MEGA Beyoncé has struggled to sell tickets for her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour

The text over the X video read: "When you need to remind your client to get up AGAIN." And other viewers were quick to flood to the comments with their own thoughts. "She's never beating the manager allegations," someone wrote about Blue Ivy. Another said: "This is really Blue's tour." "The subtle shove on her shoulder is taking me out, I won't be surprised if she's always at her mom's rehearsals to make sure things goes right," someone else said. "Blue is really holding this whole thing together. We deserve her," one shared.

"Blue is really coordinating this whole tour," another viewer argued, as one joked, "She's more Beyoncé than Beyoncé." "Blue is her handler at this point," another read, while someone wrote: "She had to cue her. 'Mom you gonna miss your part,' kinda touch." "I can't stop watching this the whole vibe is chaotic wholesome and hilariously legendary," a user admitted.

Awful Ticket Sales

Source: MEGA Tickets for the singer's shows are now being sold for less than a 'McDonald's Minecraft Meal.'