Secrets of Kristi Noem's 'Overfilled Pillow Face' Revealed — With Expert Insisting MAGA Queen 'Got Fillers, Botox and Mini Facelift

Noem's appearance has noticeably changed since she was elected to South Dakota's highest office in 2018. While she has never openly discussed going under the knife, the longtime politician has been open about undergoing cosmetic dental work.

In a March 2024 video she shared to X before Trump was elected to a second term, Noem explained that "for years" she needed to have an adjustment to her chompers due to a prior biking accident where she knocked out all of her front teeth.

Noem raved about how the team at Smile Texas "finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in, and that really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have," while showing off her pearly whites.