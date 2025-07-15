Secrets of Kristi Noem's 'Overfilled Pillow Face' Revealed — With Expert Insisting MAGA Queen 'Got Fillers, Botox and Mini Facelift
Tough as nails MAGA queen Kristi Noem's movie-star good looks fit the bill for her boss President Donald Trump's love of hiring people who look straight out of "central casting." But the Department of Homeland Security secretary has been the subject of serious plastic surgery chatter as a result.
A top cosmetic surgeon exclusively told RadarOnline.com that the 53-year-old has had some help in achieving her photogenic appearance, which has noticeably changed since she was elected as South Dakota's first female governor in 2018.
'Quite a Bit of Filler'
"Kristi Noem’s appearance has definitely changed in recent years, and it looks like she’s had quite a bit of filler. Particularly in the cheeks, lips, and possibly under the eyes," cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright told RadarOnline.com.
"The volume is noticeable enough that even someone without a trained eye can tell something’s different. Everything looks very plump, which is a telltale sign of heavy filler use, and may give the face a slightly overfilled or 'pillow face effect.'"
Prado-Wright said Noem's work is top-notch and has helped her maintain a youthful appearance.
"That said, she actually looks better overall. Her skin is smoother, her features are more defined, and she hasn’t aged dramatically like many people do in midlife," the plastic surgeon said.
"It’s likely she’s also had Botox and possibly a mini facelift or skin tightening procedure to sharpen her jawline. I personally like the refreshed look, but the filler is definitely doing a lot of heavy lifting here," she added.
The Reason Behind Her 'Confident' Smile
Noem's appearance has noticeably changed since she was elected to South Dakota's highest office in 2018. While she has never openly discussed going under the knife, the longtime politician has been open about undergoing cosmetic dental work.
In a March 2024 video she shared to X before Trump was elected to a second term, Noem explained that "for years" she needed to have an adjustment to her chompers due to a prior biking accident where she knocked out all of her front teeth.
Noem raved about how the team at Smile Texas "finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of and confident in, and that really is a gift that I think is going to be incredibly special to have," while showing off her pearly whites.
Tears of Relief
Noem went on to describe how she spent her "whole life farming and ranching, riding horses, chasing cows, and then got into government and politics where everything is speaking and interviews, and giving speeches."
She told viewers: "I want when people look at me to hear the words that I say and not be distracted by something that I'm wearing or how I look or even my appearance."
"I want them to focus on my thoughts and ideas and what we can really do to make this country better," the mother of three continued, adding that when she first saw her new teeth in the mirror, she "started to cry" tears of joy and relief about her confident new smile.