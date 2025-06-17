Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed To Hospital In DC — Just Days After Dramatic Confrontation With Democratic Senator Alex Padilla
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Washington D.C., on Tuesday, June 17, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin, Noem "had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering."
Several Secret Service agents were reportedly posted at several entrances outside the emergency room at the hospital where the controversial secretary was admitted.
The 53-year-old, who previously served as the governor of South Dakota and represented the state in Congress, has already caused a stir in her new position on President Trump's team.
Noem has been at the helm of Trump's campaign against illegal immigrants and was front and center in a dramatic confrontation with Democratic Senator Alex Padilla amid protests in Los Angeles against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the area.
On Thursday, June 12, Noem was outlining Trump's decision to send in National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles in response to the protests, when Padilla appeared, but when he tried to question Noem, a set of officials grabbed him and removed him from the room.
Noem told Fox News of the incident: "We were conducting a press conference to update everyone on the enforcement actions that are ongoing to bring people bring peace to the city of Los Angeles, and this man burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice, and was stopped, did not identify himself, and was removed from the room."
However, Padilla had his own version of the event as he spoke from the Senate floor on Tuesday.
"You've seen the video. I was pushed and pulled, and struggled to maintain my balance. I was forced to the ground," Padilla recalled.
"First on my knees and then flat on my chest, and was handcuffed and marched down a hallway repeatedly asking, 'Why am I being detained?'" Padilla recalled. "Not once did they tell me why. I pray you never have a moment like this."
He added: "I pray you never have a moment like this," as he received a loud round of applause from some senators in the chamber.
Hours before landing in the hospital, Senate Democrats called on Noem to testify at a hearing on Capitol Hill about Padilla's removal.
In a letter to the committee’s Republican chair, the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee also noted they wanted to question Noem about the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, which has led to chaos.
"The treatment of Senator Padilla is the latest in a string of attacks on our constitutional order,” the senators wrote in the letter.
More details to follow.