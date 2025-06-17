Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Rushed To Hospital In DC — Just Days After Dramatic Confrontation With Democratic Senator Alex Padilla

On Thursday, June 12, Noem was outlining Trump's decision to send in National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles in response to the protests, when Padilla appeared, but when he tried to question Noem, a set of officials grabbed him and removed him from the room.

Noem told Fox News of the incident: "We were conducting a press conference to update everyone on the enforcement actions that are ongoing to bring people bring peace to the city of Los Angeles, and this man burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice, and was stopped, did not identify himself, and was removed from the room."

However, Padilla had his own version of the event as he spoke from the Senate floor on Tuesday.