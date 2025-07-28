GOLF FORCE ONE: Secret Service Takes No Chances in Scotland With Armored 'Getaway' Buggy Following Prez Every Move 'Should Anyone Open Fire on the Course'

Plenty of protestors made their hate of Trump known during his visit, so much so " sniper towers " were erected while the controversial politician golfed on a course in South Ayrshire.

The Secret Service knows all about President Trump 's love of golf, as they were able to equip him with an armored cart during his stay in Scotland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump's security team introduced a black, reinforced, armored golf cart, branded as "Golf Force One," for his protection. While Trump did not drive the cart, it was meant to be a "getaway vehicle" in case anyone was to "open fire on the course."

The cart was seen following Trump as he played golf, with many comparing it to "The Beast," his protective vehicle in the US. "The Beast" is said to be bulletproof and includes smoke screens and even electrified door handles.

According to a US Secret Service spokesman, the agency "employs a variety of tools and resources to safeguard our protectees. In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the specific means and methods used to conduct our protective operations."