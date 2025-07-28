GOLF FORCE ONE: Secret Service Takes No Chances in Scotland With Armored 'Getaway' Buggy Following Prez Every Move 'Should Anyone Open Fire on the Course'
The Secret Service knows all about President Trump's love of golf, as they were able to equip him with an armored cart during his stay in Scotland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Plenty of protestors made their hate of Trump known during his visit, so much so "sniper towers" were erected while the controversial politician golfed on a course in South Ayrshire.
'Golf Force One'
Trump's security team introduced a black, reinforced, armored golf cart, branded as "Golf Force One," for his protection. While Trump did not drive the cart, it was meant to be a "getaway vehicle" in case anyone was to "open fire on the course."
The cart was seen following Trump as he played golf, with many comparing it to "The Beast," his protective vehicle in the US. "The Beast" is said to be bulletproof and includes smoke screens and even electrified door handles.
According to a US Secret Service spokesman, the agency "employs a variety of tools and resources to safeguard our protectees. In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss the specific means and methods used to conduct our protective operations."
Security Controversy
The protests, which were organized by various groups including pro-Ukraine activists, formed a "Stop Trump Coalition" and described their actions as a "carnival of resistance."
Trump's presence at his luxury resort at Turnberry over the weekend led to the installation of high fencing, heavy police presence, as well as "sniper towers."
Local councillor Gavin Scott, however, voiced concerns over the heavy security, saying: "A local resident likened the high fencing and sniper tower surrounding the golf course to an American prison."
Scott also raised questions about the cost of the security measures, criticizing the financial burden placed on Police Scotland.
"To ask Police Scotland or our own government to pay for an already undermanned police force is quite ridiculous and grossly unfair," Scott said.
Despite the controversy, Trump was giddy as he previously told reporters: "Turnberry is rated the number one golf course in the world. I'm going to see it for the first time in years. It's the best resort in the world, I think."
The security comes following multiple assassination attempts on Trump, including one during a rally in Pennsylvania last summer, an incident that shook the country and led to a famous photo op featuring a bloody ear.
Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed by law enforcement counter-snipers, managed to scale a nearby building and fire an AR-15 style rifle, narrowly missing Trump and killing one attendee instead, Corey Comperatore.
Trump's Brush With Death
After the 20-year-old was taken down by law enforcement counter-snipers, he was found with a bulletproof vest and remote control detonators in his pocket.
Two remote-controlled bombs were also discovered in his vehicle.
His motive remains unclear.
Two months after the attempted assassination, a man named Ryan Wesley Routh set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course before he was stopped by Secret Service and arrested.
In a letter "to the world" following the attempt, Routh wrote: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you..."