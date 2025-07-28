Your tip
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Get Into 'Visibly Tense' Argument in Las Vegas — Just Days After Radar Revealed He's 'Sick of Being Treated Like an Assistant'

Kris Jenner iced out Corey Gamble from her social media posts at Beyoncé's show.

July 28 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

A tense fight in Las Vegas between Kris Jenner and her boytoy boyfriend Corey Gamble is the latest example of trouble in their May-December romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The exchange took place as the duo attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter show in Sin City on July 26.

Jenner, 69, was photographed walking away from Gamble, 44, in a huff, as he seemed to be pleading with her in the VIP section. The Kardashian family matriarch also snubbed her longtime partner by not including him in her fun-filled social media posts while enjoying the show with her mega-wealthy A-list pals.

Partying With Pals

Jenner enjoyed the concert with pals Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

An eyewitness described their fight as a "visibly tense" exchange. The concertgoer said Jenner's daughter, Khloé Kardashian, 41, tried to "reassure" a "frustrated" Gamble afterward by attempting to calm him down.

Jenner later iced Gamble out of all of her social media posts from the concert, showing off her newfound bond with pals Oprah Winfrey, 71, and Gayle King, 70. The ladies appeared in a selfie video from the show singing along to Beyoncé's Love on Top, with Kardashian joining in.

In another video, media mogul and Winfrey BFF Tyler Perry, 55, joined the ladies as they all held hands and danced in a circle to Bey's Texas Hold ‘Em. Gamble was noticeably absent from his longtime girlfriend's side and didn't appear to be included in the fun.

'A Glorified Assistant'

Gamble is 'sick' of being treated like Kris Jenner's assistant.

Jenner's latest treatment of Gamble is fueling rumors that their more than decade-long relationship is on life support, following the momager's egotistical behavior during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's blowout wedding celebration in June.

"He's sick of being treated like a glorified assistant, hired to do Kris' bidding and smooth out tricky situations, which, with Kris, seem to happen on a daily basis," an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com.

Jenner and Gamble had a strained confrontation over her demand that no one else share their water taxi while the pair were departing Bezos and Sánchez's lavish nuptials in Venice.

Observers noted that Gamble allegedly told one of the porters: "We're happy to travel on our own. It's what Kris would like to do."

Upon hearing Gamble give the instruction, Jenner allegedly turned around and snapped, "What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you ... for God's sake ... I'd like to travel alone."

The couple have been together since 2014.

Jenner and Gamble's relationship has always been one of imbalance. The pair met at a party in Ibiza in 2014 and have been together ever since.

While Gamble occasionally scores a red carpet pose alongside his girlfriend, Jenner makes sure she's front and center at major events, as he's left out of the picture most of the time, even while he's her plus one.

The Kardashians star also pays her man a salary, and Gamble was taken aback when Jenner reduced his monthly allowance.

"That was a low blow," claimed an insider. "He feels he deserves a raise for putting up with Kris' nonsense. There's no doubt he'll walk unless things change."

'Barking Orders'

Jenner has become more of a 'diva' as she's gotten older.

Jenner's nightmare behavior was on display at her 69th birthday bash in 2024, when she once again treated her long-suffering boyfriend like an employee.

"Her birthday wasn't just a celebration, it was a production, and as usual Corey was treated more like an assistant than her boyfriend," a source snarked to RadarOnline.com.

"She was barking orders at him the whole time and constantly looking for things to nitpick and blame him for. He's pretty much her personal photographer, and if she doesn't like the pictures, she tears into him and makes him start over"

"He's been such a sport all these years, running around trying to keep her happy and answering every little demand," claimed the source. "But it's tough. He hoped she'd mellow out as she got older, but she's actually becoming more of a diva."

