EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Get Into 'Visibly Tense' Argument in Las Vegas — Just Days After Radar Revealed He's 'Sick of Being Treated Like an Assistant'

A tense fight in Las Vegas between Kris Jenner and her boytoy boyfriend Corey Gamble is the latest example of trouble in their May-December romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The exchange took place as the duo attended Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter show in Sin City on July 26.

Jenner, 69, was photographed walking away from Gamble, 44, in a huff, as he seemed to be pleading with her in the VIP section. The Kardashian family matriarch also snubbed her longtime partner by not including him in her fun-filled social media posts while enjoying the show with her mega-wealthy A-list pals.