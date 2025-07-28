Sydney Sweeney Refuses to Break Silence After Busty Actress Is Accused of Using 'Nazi' Dog Whistle in Bizarre American Eagle Jeans Ad
Sydney Sweeney has refused to say much as she faces brutal backlash for her latest American Eagle ad, with some claiming it is "Nazi-propaganda," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial ad features the popular actress in the brand's jeans and a denim jacket, but viewers were focused on Sweeney talking about the jeans... and her genes.
Nazi Dog Whistle?
In the ad, the 27-year-old, who is slowly pulling up and buttoning her jeans, tells viewers: "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."
"My jeans are blue," she adds.
However, the commercial ruffled feathers, with some calling it a "Nazi dog whistle."
"This is so weird," one person raged in a comments section on social media, as another claimed: "Sydney Sweeney doing everything in her power to cater to the fetishes of white neo nazi men."
A user went off: "A blue-eyed blonde woman whose taglines are wordplays of jeans and genes... just straight up bald-faced nazis," and one said, "The Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad campaign is just modern day Nazi propaganda.
"Like it’s wild how blatant it is."
However, some defended the Euphoria actress, as one assured: "Nothing wrong with this ad."
Sweeney has yet to comment on the controversy, with her last post on Instagram being another American Eagle ad, this time featuring the movie star hopping into a car while wearing the jeans.
MAGA Sweeney?
This is not the first time Sweeney has found herself in hot water – back in 2022, what started as wholesome photos of her mother's 60th birthday celebration turned into chaos after one photo showed the Madame Web actress posing with a man, believed to be her father, who was wearing a pro-law enforcement "blue lives matter" shirt.
Another snap featured two people wearing red MAGA parody caps that read "Make Sixty Great Again" about Sweeney's mother's age.
"So people don’t see anything wrong with these photos? Oh lord, the racist," one follower said at the time. However, Sweeney was quick to respond to the anger.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Perfection-Obsessed’ Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines de Ramon ‘Set to Embark on Brutal Makeover Mission’… To ‘Make Herself Look Like His Skeletal, Veiny, Pillow-Lipped Ex Angelina Jolie’
She said on X: "You guys, this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.
"Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday, Mom!"
Despite the noise, Sweeney continues to have a legion of fans, with plenty praising the Hollywood star for her sexy roles. While Sweeney has received criticism for appearing naked in many of her roles, she previously revealed she has no regrets.
"I think that the female body is a very powerful thing," she said in an interview. "And I’m telling my character’s story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."
Sweeney, however, is also doing her best to expand her film resume with more serious roles, including playing female boxing legend Christy Martin, a role that required her to pack on 30 extra pounds to match the athlete's chiseled look.
"My body was completely different," she recalled. "I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27."