Sydney Sweeney

Newly-Single Sydney Sweeney Makes Raunchiest Admissions Yet About Her Love of Stripping — And Why She Celebrated Her 'Huge' Boobs and Butt

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: mega

Sydney Sweeney has no problem flaunting her features.

June 10 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has never been shy about showing some skin, and now RadarOnline.com can report why.

The actress, who recently broke up with her fiancé and is back on the market, has no plans to stop stripping anytime soon.

sydney sweeney
Source: mega

The actress doesn't plan on quitting nude scenes anytime soon.

Sweeney admits she has received criticism for appearing naked in many of her movie roles, but has no regrets, telling W magazine: "I don’t get nervous."

The Euphoria star explained: "I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I’m telling my character’s story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."

Soon, she'll be telling the story of female boxing legend Christy Martin, a role that required her to pack on 30 extra pounds to match the athlete's chiseled look.

The 27-year-old revealed the weight gain had some surprising effects on her famous frame.

"My body was completely different," she said. "I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27."

"My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god," she added with a laugh.

Heavy Hitter

sydney sweeney christy martin
Source: Eddy Chen

Sweeney packed on 30 pounds to play Christy Martin.

Photos of Sweeney as the former boxer show her mimicking the now 56-year-old in brown contact lenses and a brown wig shaped into a would-be mullet. And she's never been prouder of her appearance.

"I loved it," she gushed to W. "I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kick-boxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour."

She later added: "It was amazing. I was so strong, like crazy strong."

Newly Single

martin punch
Source: MEGA

She has said she was honored to play the female boxing legend.

Sweeney also has strong feelings about her new single life, after her recent split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, revealing: "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

A source close to the actress has since described the romance as "rocky for a long time," emphasizing that it became increasingly difficult for Sweeney to balance her blossoming career with her personal life.

Sweeney, who began dating Davino back in 2018, got engaged in February 2022. However, their relationship has faced its fair share of challenges, and the couple officially broke up three years into their engagement.

And Ready to Mingle

sydney sweeney reveals single thriving break up jonathan davino
Source: MEGA

Sweeney recently ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

According to another insider, the challenges of her relationship and wedding plans became a source of distress for Sweeney.

"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it," the source articulated.

So instead, she has thrown herself into her work. Besides the Martin biopic and another season of Euphoria, Sweeney is also a lead in the film adaptation of The Housemaid, and is developing a film based on silver screen legend Kim Novak.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," one insider claimed. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

