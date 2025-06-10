Sweeney admits she has received criticism for appearing naked in many of her movie roles, but has no regrets, telling W magazine: "I don’t get nervous."

The Euphoria star explained: "I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. And I’m telling my character’s story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."

Soon, she'll be telling the story of female boxing legend Christy Martin, a role that required her to pack on 30 extra pounds to match the athlete's chiseled look.

The 27-year-old revealed the weight gain had some surprising effects on her famous frame.

"My body was completely different," she said. "I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I'm usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27."

"My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, Oh my god," she added with a laugh.