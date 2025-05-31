Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Reveals She's Single and Thriving Following Breakup With Jonathan Davino

Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney is officially single.

Profile Image

May 31 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her recent split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, confirming her single status while revealing how much she is enjoying her newfound freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 27-year-old star reflected on her personal journey and revealed: "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney is Single

sydney sweeney reveals single thriving break up jonathan davino
Source: MEGA

Sydney and Jonathan are over.

When pressed about whether she was still planning a wedding, Sweeney offered a direct response: "No."

The Madame Web actress was then asked if she was single, and she added, "Yes."

A source close to the actress has since described the romance as "rocky for a long time," emphasizing that it became increasingly difficult for Sweeney to balance her blossoming career with her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Focusing On Her Career

sydney sweeney reveals single thriving break up jonathan davino
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney has several upcoming projects.

The actress is gearing up for a highly anticipated new season of Euphoria and has multiple movie roles on the horizon, including a lead in the film adaptation of The Housemaid. She is also set to portray real-life boxer Christy Martin and screen legend Kim Novak in forthcoming productions. While many would find the demands of such a busy schedule overwhelming, insiders say Sweeney has thrived in the chaos.

"She's exactly where she wants to be," one source claimed. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

Article continues below advertisement

Broken Engagement

jonathan davino
Source: MEGA

Sydney and Jonathan were engaged for three years.

Sweeney, who began dating Davino back in 2018, got engaged in February 2022. However, their relationship has faced its fair share of challenges, and the couple officially broke up three years into their engagement. This shift in focus away from her broken engagement seems intentional.

According to another insider, the challenges of her relationship and wedding plans became a source of distress for Sweeney.

"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it," the source articulated.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Rihanna

Rihanna Suffers Devastation as Her Father Ronald Fenty Dies Aged 70 After He Reconciled With Superstar Daughter Amid Rocky Relationship

Photo of Valerie Mahaffey

Another Star Gone: Emmy-Winning Actress Who Starred in 'Northern Exposure', 'Big Sky' and 'Sully' Dead Aged 71 After Cancer Fight

Moving Forward

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

sydney sweeney reveals single thriving break up jonathan davino
Source: MEGA

Sydney sweeney began selling soap made from her own bathwater.

Despite the emotional toll of a public breakup, Sweeney has taken steps to maintain her privacy through the tough time.

In a previous interview with Glamour UK, she openly discussed her approach to celebrity dating, stating: "Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what's that like, but I think it's important to have something for me."

She claimed she is cautious about blending her personal and public personas, further emphasizing her desire to keep elements of her life private. Sweeney noted, "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest." The actress also emphasized her need for companionship grounded in genuine friendship, mentioning, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of, and we laugh every single day."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.