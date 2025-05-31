Sydney Sweeney Reveals She's Single and Thriving Following Breakup With Jonathan Davino

Despite the emotional toll of a public breakup, Sweeney has taken steps to maintain her privacy through the tough time.

In a previous interview with Glamour UK, she openly discussed her approach to celebrity dating, stating: "Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what's that like, but I think it's important to have something for me."

She claimed she is cautious about blending her personal and public personas, further emphasizing her desire to keep elements of her life private. Sweeney noted, "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest." The actress also emphasized her need for companionship grounded in genuine friendship, mentioning, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of, and we laugh every single day."