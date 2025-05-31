Sydney Sweeney Reveals She's Single and Thriving Following Breakup With Jonathan Davino
Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her recent split from fiancé Jonathan Davino, confirming her single status while revealing how much she is enjoying her newfound freedom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 27-year-old star reflected on her personal journey and revealed: "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I'm loving it."
Sydney is Single
When pressed about whether she was still planning a wedding, Sweeney offered a direct response: "No."
The Madame Web actress was then asked if she was single, and she added, "Yes."
A source close to the actress has since described the romance as "rocky for a long time," emphasizing that it became increasingly difficult for Sweeney to balance her blossoming career with her personal life.
Focusing On Her Career
The actress is gearing up for a highly anticipated new season of Euphoria and has multiple movie roles on the horizon, including a lead in the film adaptation of The Housemaid. She is also set to portray real-life boxer Christy Martin and screen legend Kim Novak in forthcoming productions. While many would find the demands of such a busy schedule overwhelming, insiders say Sweeney has thrived in the chaos.
"She's exactly where she wants to be," one source claimed. "Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."
Broken Engagement
Sweeney, who began dating Davino back in 2018, got engaged in February 2022. However, their relationship has faced its fair share of challenges, and the couple officially broke up three years into their engagement. This shift in focus away from her broken engagement seems intentional.
According to another insider, the challenges of her relationship and wedding plans became a source of distress for Sweeney.
"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it," the source articulated.
Moving Forward
Despite the emotional toll of a public breakup, Sweeney has taken steps to maintain her privacy through the tough time.
In a previous interview with Glamour UK, she openly discussed her approach to celebrity dating, stating: "Everyone is always so curious about who I'm with and what's that like, but I think it's important to have something for me."
She claimed she is cautious about blending her personal and public personas, further emphasizing her desire to keep elements of her life private. Sweeney noted, "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest." The actress also emphasized her need for companionship grounded in genuine friendship, mentioning, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of, and we laugh every single day."