Sydney Sweeney Declares She's a 'Hopeless Romantic' As She’s Spotted 'Flirting' With MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger After 'Giving Fiancé the Boot'

In a new interview, Sweeney touched on her love for romantic comedies, and said: "I grew up loving romcoms. I'm a helpless romantic, so I love those kinds of films. My Best Friend's Wedding, 13 Going on 30, Crazy Stupid Love, 50 First Dates, When Harry Met Sally..."

Sweeney officially broke up with Davino in March 2025, after the couple spent seven years together as the movie star wanted to focus on her blossoming career.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," a source previously said.

"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."