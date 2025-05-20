Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Declares She's a 'Hopeless Romantic' As She’s Spotted 'Flirting' With MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger After 'Giving Fiancé the Boot'

Composite photo of Sydney Sweeney, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney may be a 'hopeless romantic,' but it doesn't appear she's ready to settle down.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 20 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney still believes in love and has even labeled herself as a "hopeless romantic," despite the actress already dumping her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Euphoria star, however, has not been without suitors as she has been spotted "flirting" with Machine Gun Kelly and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Article continues below advertisement

Still In Love Mode?

sydney sweeney hopeless romantic relationship fiance mgk patrick schwarzenegger
Source: MEGA

Sweeney is all about romance, she admitted.

In a new interview, Sweeney touched on her love for romantic comedies, and said: "I grew up loving romcoms. I'm a helpless romantic, so I love those kinds of films. My Best Friend's Wedding, 13 Going on 30, Crazy Stupid Love, 50 First Dates, When Harry Met Sally..."

Sweeney officially broke up with Davino in March 2025, after the couple spent seven years together as the movie star wanted to focus on her blossoming career.

"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," a source previously said.

"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."

Article continues below advertisement

White Hot For 'White Lotus' Star

sydney sweeney rumors fiance jonathan davino funding flash lifestyle
Source: MEGA

The actress was set to tie the knot with Jonathan Davino before calling it off.

The insider also added Sweeney was "not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

Now it seems single Sweeney is putting the "hopeless romantic" vibes in the backseat for now, as she has been hamming it up with notable names.

The 27-year-old recently appeared head over heels for White Lotus star Schwarzenegger in Las Vegas – and they reunited again at The Met Gala in New York City on May 5, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Source: MEGA

She was seen 'flirting' with Schwarzenegger, who is engaged to Abby Champion (above).

"Sydney really digs Patrick. She thinks he’s handsome and intelligent. Plus, she loved him in White Lotus. She would love to pursue something with him – if he wasn’t engaged," the source said, referring to the actor's fiancée, Abby Champion, who was nowhere to be seen during the outings.

The Anyone But You star was also linked to MGK, 35, at the event after the pair "were seen talking off-and-on" during the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel.

They also "often leaned into each other to converse while exchanging smiles during the weekend bash," it was reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: MEGA

Sweeney also is said to have gotten close to MGK on two separate occasions following his split from Megan Fox (above).

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photos of Justin Bieber.

EXCLUSIVE: Megachurch Cult Tactics Exposed — Shocking Doc Reveals How Pastor Manipulates Justin Bieber Like a Puppet Amid Growing Fears

Photo of Nicole Kidman

REVEALED: Secret Reason Nicole Kidman Wears Wigs on Red Carpets After Actress Suffers Very Public Hairpiece Mishap

MGK is also living the single life after his relationship with Megan Fox ended, despite welcoming a baby together. However, even with both stars parting ways, the Transformers actress still has some hope left.

"She still has hope that he will make sense of it all, because she knows that deep down he is a great father, especially to his older daughter, so she expects him to make this work even if their relationship hasn't," another insider revealed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

megan fox struggles without mgk cheating scandal
Source: MEGA

According to a source, Fox still has hope they will find their way back to one another.

A separate insider added more clarity on their situation: "The relationship is still complicated. They haven't reconciled. It's a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.