Sydney Sweeney Declares She's a 'Hopeless Romantic' As She’s Spotted 'Flirting' With MGK and Patrick Schwarzenegger After 'Giving Fiancé the Boot'
Sydney Sweeney still believes in love and has even labeled herself as a "hopeless romantic," despite the actress already dumping her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Euphoria star, however, has not been without suitors as she has been spotted "flirting" with Machine Gun Kelly and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Still In Love Mode?
In a new interview, Sweeney touched on her love for romantic comedies, and said: "I grew up loving romcoms. I'm a helpless romantic, so I love those kinds of films. My Best Friend's Wedding, 13 Going on 30, Crazy Stupid Love, 50 First Dates, When Harry Met Sally..."
Sweeney officially broke up with Davino in March 2025, after the couple spent seven years together as the movie star wanted to focus on her blossoming career.
"She's exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects," a source previously said.
"What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it."
White Hot For 'White Lotus' Star
The insider also added Sweeney was "not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."
Now it seems single Sweeney is putting the "hopeless romantic" vibes in the backseat for now, as she has been hamming it up with notable names.
The 27-year-old recently appeared head over heels for White Lotus star Schwarzenegger in Las Vegas – and they reunited again at The Met Gala in New York City on May 5, an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"Sydney really digs Patrick. She thinks he’s handsome and intelligent. Plus, she loved him in White Lotus. She would love to pursue something with him – if he wasn’t engaged," the source said, referring to the actor's fiancée, Abby Champion, who was nowhere to be seen during the outings.
The Anyone But You star was also linked to MGK, 35, at the event after the pair "were seen talking off-and-on" during the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel.
They also "often leaned into each other to converse while exchanging smiles during the weekend bash," it was reported.
MGK is also living the single life after his relationship with Megan Fox ended, despite welcoming a baby together. However, even with both stars parting ways, the Transformers actress still has some hope left.
"She still has hope that he will make sense of it all, because she knows that deep down he is a great father, especially to his older daughter, so she expects him to make this work even if their relationship hasn't," another insider revealed.
A separate insider added more clarity on their situation: "The relationship is still complicated. They haven't reconciled. It's a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had."