EXCLUSIVE: ‘White Lotus’ Hunk Patrick Schwarzenegger Faces Wedding Ultimatum From Long-Suffering Fiancée Abby Champion
White Lotus hunk Patrick Schwarzenegger's newfound stardom may be going to his head, RadarOnline.com can reveal it's causing him to drag his feet when it comes to setting a date for walking down the aisle with his patient fiancée, model Abby Champion.
Now she may be getting to the point of telling him to take a hike if he doesn't commit to setting a wedding date.
"It took Patrick forever to propose to Abby in the first place," a source said of the Terminator son, 31, who proposed to Champion, 26, in December 2023 after eight years of dating.
"They've now been engaged for a year and a half and there are still no solid plans in place to make their dream wedding happen," said the insider.
Patrick's friends speculate his recent elevation to sex symbol in The White Lotus may be responsible for his pussyfooting around. "He's loving the attention he's been getting from female fans a little too much for Abby's liking," said the source.
Insiders revealed the couple had discussed a summer destination wedding, but that's looking less likely as the date gets closer, and now she's told him she's ready to dump him if he won't commit to a plan.
"Abby has already waited so long that if Patrick doesn't get a move on, she might just decide to move on without him," said the source.
"Patrick's parents [Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex, Maria Shriver] are crazy about Abby and don't want their son to risk losing her. So he'd better get busy before he gets dumped."