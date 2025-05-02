EXCLUSIVE: ‘White Lotus’ Hunk Patrick Schwarzenegger Faces Wedding Ultimatum From Long-Suffering Fiancée Abby Champion

"It took Patrick forever to propose to Abby in the first place," a source said of the Terminator son, 31, who proposed to Champion, 26, in December 2023 after eight years of dating.

"They've now been engaged for a year and a half and there are still no solid plans in place to make their dream wedding happen," said the insider.

Patrick's friends speculate his recent elevation to sex symbol in The White Lotus may be responsible for his pussyfooting around. "He's loving the attention he's been getting from female fans a little too much for Abby's liking," said the source.