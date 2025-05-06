EXCLUSIVE: Newly-Single Sydney Sweeney Eyes Off ENGAGED Hunk Patrick Schwarzenegger — After Pair Shared Intimate Moments TWICE in Just Three Days

What’s more, Schwarzenegger’s fiancée, Abby Champion, was nowhere to be seen at both rendezvouses, another insider added.

A pal close to Sweeney told RadarOnline.com: "Sydney really digs Patrick. She thinks he’s handsome and intelligent. Plus, she loved him in White Lotus. She would love to pursue something with him – if he wasn’t engaged."

But as this masthead previously reported, there is trouble in Schwarzenegger’s paradise after Champion declared she is fed up with her hunk for dragging his feet when it comes to setting a date for walking down the aisle.

"It took Patrick forever to propose to Abby in the first place," a source said of the TV star, 31, who proposed to Champion, 26, in December 2023 after eight years of dating.