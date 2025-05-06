EXCLUSIVE: Newly-Single Sydney Sweeney Eyes Off ENGAGED Hunk Patrick Schwarzenegger — After Pair Shared Intimate Moments TWICE in Just Three Days
Sydney Sweeney has a new man in her sights – Patrick Schwarzenegger – and she's been spotted twice in three days with the Hollywood hunk.
The newly-single starlet, 27, flirted up a storm with the White Lotus star in Las Vegas at the weekend – and reunited again at The Met Gala in New York City on May 5, a source told RadarOnline.com.
What’s more, Schwarzenegger’s fiancée, Abby Champion, was nowhere to be seen at both rendezvouses, another insider added.
A pal close to Sweeney told RadarOnline.com: "Sydney really digs Patrick. She thinks he’s handsome and intelligent. Plus, she loved him in White Lotus. She would love to pursue something with him – if he wasn’t engaged."
But as this masthead previously reported, there is trouble in Schwarzenegger’s paradise after Champion declared she is fed up with her hunk for dragging his feet when it comes to setting a date for walking down the aisle.
"It took Patrick forever to propose to Abby in the first place," a source said of the TV star, 31, who proposed to Champion, 26, in December 2023 after eight years of dating.
"They've now been engaged for a year and a half, and there are still no solid plans in place to make their dream wedding happen," said the insider.
Patrick's friends speculate his recent elevation to sex symbol in White Lotus could be responsible for his pussyfooting around.
Another source said: "He's loving the attention he's been getting from female fans a little too much for Abby's liking."
Tellingly, Schwarzenegger didn’t seem to miss Champion at the Palm Tree Beach Club’s splashy Las Vegas debut.
“He didn’t look like an engaged man,” said a source.
Sweeney had been linked to Machine Gun Kelly at the event after the pair shared an intimate moment. MGK is also freshly single, despite having recently welcomed a baby with his ex, Megan Fox.
The Euphoria actress and MGK "were seen talking off-and-on" during the opening and "often leaned into each other to converse while exchanging smiles during the weekend bash," the New York Post reported.
But a pal of Sweeney told RadarOnline.com: "She and MGK are just pals; they worked together in Downfalls High. She is very much single and enjoying being single. Sydney is living her best life.
"With that said, her eyes and mind are open to the right person. Is that Patrick? If he wasn’t engaged, I’d say she most definitely would be interested in pursuing him. But she respects that he is taken."
The intense interest in Sweeney’s love life comes after she called off her wedding to Jonathan Davino before officially breaking up with him for good in March.
She and the 41-year-old film producer were together for seven years.