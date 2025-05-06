Your tip
'Patrick Doesn't Care': Schwarzenegger 'Didn't Flinch' After Cousin Jack Schlossberg Urged The Public To Boycott The 2025 Met Gala — 'This Feud Just Made Him More Determined To Shine'

Split photo of Jack Schlossberg, Patrick Schwarzenegger
Source: @jackuno/instagram;MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger attended the Met Gala after his cousin went on a 'political rant' calling to boycott the event.

Profile Image

May 6 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

May 6 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

A family feud is said to be growing between Patrick Schwarzenegger and his cousin Jack Schlossberg, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed the White Lotus star "didn't flinch" and refused to change his plans to attend the Met Gala after Schlossberg, 32, went on a rant declaring a boycott of fashion's biggest night.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Schlossberg, who previously worked as a political correspondent for Vogue, called out editor-in-chief Anna Wintour when he announced his boycott.

Schlossberg said in a video: "Hey, Anna Wintour. I'm sorry but I'm boycotting the Met Gala this year. I can't go in good conscience with so much happening around the world and at home.

"It's just not the time. It's not the time for a party like that. So I'm calling on everybody to boycott the Met Gala. It's not the time."

He additionally called on Vogue to "focus on issues and use their platform to take a stand."

On X, Schlossberg continued his rant against Wintour and the gala, writing: "BOYCOTT MET GALA 2025 sorry Anna WINTOUR but it’s NOT THE TIME @voguemagazine."

Apparently, Schlossberg's words fell on deaf ears as his cousin had no intention of avoiding the star-studded event.

A source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "Patrick didn't flinch. Jack made his stance loud and clear, but Patrick doesn't care."

Despite their family's political roots, the source alleged Schwarzenegger is not concerned with getting involved in his cousin's "political rants" and is instead focused on his rising acting career.

They continued: "He's on a different track – one that includes red carpets, not political rants."

The insider noted while claimed the 31-year-old "respects" his family's history, he's busy establishing his own "brand."

They said: "He respects the family name, sure. But he's not about to let Jack, or anyone else, dictate how he builds his brand.

"Patrick sees himself as a star – not just a Kennedy by association."

According to the source, Schlossberg and Schwarzenegger have been at odds for years now as the latter has chosen to follow in father Arnold Schwarzenegger's footsteps.

They explained: "Patrick's mindset is: JFK may be Jack’s grandfather, but Arnold is his dad – and that legacy comes with its own spotlight."

As Schwarzenegger shined on the Met Gala red carpet, the source said he's soaking in the attention and is "determined to shine."

"He's not backing down. If anything, this feud just made him more determined to shine.

"Patrick doesn't want to inherit a legacy – he wants to redefine it."

Schwarzenegger isn't the only member of the extended Kennedy family to distance themselves from Schlossberg following his erratic social media rants.

An insider previously claimed the Kennedy family found his online rambling "embarrassing" and wanted to "shut him up."

The source said: "Jack has always been a handful. But now he's making an unseemly spectacle of himself. It's frankly embarrassing and the whole family just want him to shut up."

After Schlossberg went a recent tirade trolling Megyn Kelly and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., cousin Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy said: "I hope he gets the help he needs.

