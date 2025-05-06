WATCH: Anna Wintour's 'Nonsensical Response' to Question About Race at Met Gala Mirrors Former Miss Teen South Carolina's Infamous Flub

This year's Met Gala theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which celebrates and explores the history of Black dandyism.

As she walked the famous Met stairs, Wintour stopped to chat with Blakely Thornton, who represented The Cut as a red carpet reporter.

Thornton asked Wintour: "How do you use fashion to create allyship?"

Allyship refers to the "active support for the rights of a minority or marginalized group without being a member of it."