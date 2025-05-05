Legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell 'Banned' From Met Gala By Anna Wintour Due To 'Toxic Feud' Between the Two Fashion Icons
Naomi Campbell has been "banned" from the Met Gala after a bitter fallout with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary supermodel, 54, will be absent from the star-studded event, which takes place on Monday in New York, after she bad-mouthed Wintour, 75, at another fashion spectacle.
A source said: "Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment.
"You don't throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet.
"Anna doesn't forget — or forgive. It's no coincidence. If Anna wants you out, you're out. Simple as that.
"Naomi's been a Met staple for decades, so her absence from the list hasn't gone unnoticed. Everyone's whispering — and it's Anna's way of reminding (them) who runs the show."
Campbell and Wintour first clashed at the New York Fashion Week ceremony for Harlem's Fashion Row last September — where the Brit model's notorious lateness caused problems.
Wintour told the audience: "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."
But Campbell, who wore a black gown and had a bandage on her knee, lived up to her reputation and was so late that Wintour eventually left.
Instead, Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr presented her with the Fashion Icon Award, and as she accepted the gong, Campbell shocked the crowd.
The catwalk icon said: "It wasn't my choice to have the other lady, I'd much rather have this one."
Her comments sparked gasps from the crowd.
Campbell has been on the cover of Vogue 66 times under Wintour, making her the fashion bible's first Black woman to appear on the cover in 1989.
Wintour’s Met Gala co-chairs comprise Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James this year.
Naomi has yet to comment on "the ban," but last week she said she felt "too old" to attend the event again.
Speaking in a YouTube video, she said of the 2024 Gala: "It is my last. I can't…I'm too old. It's too much for me, the anxiety."
The supermodel first attended the Met Gala in 1990 and went on to become a regular on its red carpet over the years.
Last week she spoke about the Met Gala's theme and how she didn’t usually make an effort to stick to the dress code.
"I don’t follow themes, sorry. I just flow. I think it's something to do with Sleeping Beauty, awakening something. I'm sorry," she said while being shown getting ready for last year’s event – which had the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening.
The Met Gala, held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art, is an exclusive event, only open to a small number of invited guests — usually around 450.
Often, the biggest brands will buy a table and use it to host their desired celebrities.
The label benefits if the celebrity is associated with them and wears one of their outfits on the red carpet.
The proceeds from ticket sales go to the Costume Institute.
It's understood an individual ticket goes for around $75,000, while a 10-seat table starts at $350,000.