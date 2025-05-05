Legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell 'Banned' From Met Gala By Anna Wintour Due To 'Toxic Feud' Between the Two Fashion Icons

A source said: "Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment.

"You don't throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet.

"Anna doesn't forget — or forgive. It's no coincidence. If Anna wants you out, you're out. Simple as that.

"Naomi's been a Met staple for decades, so her absence from the list hasn't gone unnoticed. Everyone's whispering — and it's Anna's way of reminding (them) who runs the show."

Campbell and Wintour first clashed at the New York Fashion Week ceremony for Harlem's Fashion Row last September — where the Brit model's notorious lateness caused problems.

Wintour told the audience: "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."