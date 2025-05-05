Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Naomi Campbell

Legendary Supermodel Naomi Campbell 'Banned' From Met Gala By Anna Wintour Due To 'Toxic Feud' Between the Two Fashion Icons

Photo of Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour
Source: MEGA

Naomi Campbell has been bannned fro the MET Gala after bad-mouthing Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at fashion awards.

May 5 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Naomi Campbell has been "banned" from the Met Gala after a bitter fallout with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary supermodel, 54, will be absent from the star-studded event, which takes place on Monday in New York, after she bad-mouthed Wintour, 75, at another fashion spectacle.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Campbell 'badmouthed' Wintour at a fashion awards bash last year.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment.

"You don't throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet.

"Anna doesn't forget — or forgive. It's no coincidence. If Anna wants you out, you're out. Simple as that.

"Naomi's been a Met staple for decades, so her absence from the list hasn't gone unnoticed. Everyone's whispering — and it's Anna's way of reminding (them) who runs the show."

Campbell and Wintour first clashed at the New York Fashion Week ceremony for Harlem's Fashion Row last September — where the Brit model's notorious lateness caused problems.

Wintour told the audience: "I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Wintour is ruthless with her decision making and it doesn't matter who you are, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

But Campbell, who wore a black gown and had a bandage on her knee, lived up to her reputation and was so late that Wintour eventually left.

Instead, Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr presented her with the Fashion Icon Award, and as she accepted the gong, Campbell shocked the crowd.

The catwalk icon said: "It wasn't my choice to have the other lady, I'd much rather have this one."

Her comments sparked gasps from the crowd.

Campbell has been on the cover of Vogue 66 times under Wintour, making her the fashion bible's first Black woman to appear on the cover in 1989.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Campbell, pictured here at the 2023 ceremony, has been a Met Gala regular for decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Wintour’s Met Gala co-chairs comprise Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James this year.

Naomi has yet to comment on "the ban," but last week she said she felt "too old" to attend the event again.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she said of the 2024 Gala: "It is my last. I can't…I'm too old. It's too much for me, the anxiety."

The supermodel first attended the Met Gala in 1990 and went on to become a regular on its red carpet over the years.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Wintour was set to present Campbell with an award but left after the catwalk star turned up late.

Article continues below advertisement

Last week she spoke about the Met Gala's theme and how she didn’t usually make an effort to stick to the dress code.

"I don’t follow themes, sorry. I just flow. I think it's something to do with Sleeping Beauty, awakening something. I'm sorry," she said while being shown getting ready for last year’s event – which had the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening.

The Met Gala, held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art, is an exclusive event, only open to a small number of invited guests — usually around 450.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photos of Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Drug Use Exposed: Troubled Singer Snapped Smoking Bong During Recording Session Trip As Fans Blast 'Stop Doing This!'

Photo of Cher

EXCLUSIVE: Cougar Cher, 78, Urged to Dump 39-Year-Old Toyboy Alexander Edwards After He's Caught on Camera 'Flirting up a Storm' With Another Woman

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Campbell referred to Wintour as 'that other lady' in a blatant snipe.

Often, the biggest brands will buy a table and use it to host their desired celebrities.

The label benefits if the celebrity is associated with them and wears one of their outfits on the red carpet.

The proceeds from ticket sales go to the Costume Institute.

It's understood an individual ticket goes for around $75,000, while a 10-seat table starts at $350,000.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.