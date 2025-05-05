Megan Fox Issues Warning to Ex Machine Gun Kelly After his 'Flirting' With Newly-Single Sydney Sweeney Telling the Wayward Star to 'Step Up in the Dad Department'
Megan Fox has responded to seeing ex Machine Gun Kelly "flirting" with newly-single Sydney Sweeney, telling him to "step up in the dad department."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Fox, who split with the musician shortly before giving birth to their baby in March, warned Kelly to "prioritize" family over any new love interest.
And she’s confident he'll follow her advice, given he was so excited about becoming a father again.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "She still has hope that he will make sense of it all, because she knows that deep down he is a great father, especially to his older daughter, so she expects him to make this work even if their relationship hasn't."
Fox, 38, and 35-year-old Kelly. – better known as MGK – were spotted in a car together, hours after his embrace with Sweeney, 27, in Las Vegas celebrating the opening of MGM's Palm Tree Beach Club.
Their playful chemistry didn't go unnoticed, fueling whispers among fellow partygoers. The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, 31, was also in attendance.
But Sweeney's exchange with MGK – real name Colson Baker – comes on the heels of her shock split last month from ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, who she was set to wed this spring.
Fox and MGK have dated on-off since 2020, with the musician even proposing in January 2022 with a $340,000 ring made in a thorn-like design, deliberately so the actress would hurt herself if she ever tried taking it off.
The engagement collapsed in November, with the rapper being accused of messaging other women.
Then, in a shock twist that same month, Fox announced she was pregnant with MGK's child in a nude photoshoot.
Fox gave birth – to a baby girl – in March, with MGK proudly announcing the news on his Instagram, saying: "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed."
The happy news came after Fox revealed in 2023 that she had suffered a miscarriage.
However, soon after welcoming their daughter, a source revealed Fox is not interested in rekindling their famously torrid romance.
An insider said: "At this point, she plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that's it. She won't be getting back together with him."
A separate source added: "The relationship is still complicated. They haven't reconciled.
"It's a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had."
RadarOnline.com revealed last month Sweeney has plenty of potential suitors keen to date her now she's back on the market.
And the latest big name hoping to impress the Euphoria star is Ben Affleck who at 52 is 25 years her senior.
An insider said: "Ben has been crushing on Sydney for a while.
"Just like nearly every other man in the world, he thinks she's incredibly hot and he'd love a chance to take her out."
The actress reportedly also gave her fiancé the boot so that she could focus on her red-hot career, which is said to "intrigue" the Argo director – who has been single since splitting with Jennifer Lopez, 55, last year.
"He swears his interest goes beyond her looks. She's already making moves in Hollywood as a producer, and he thinks that's incredibly impressive," shared an insider.
"He's heard great things about her intelligence and business savvy through the grapevine, so he's very eager to meet her and see for himself."