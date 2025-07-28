Trump's Bombshell Epstein Confession: The Don Boasts About Turning Down The 'Privilege' Of Visiting Sex Predator's Island — As Prez Tries To Distract Public From Files Fallout

While speaking to the press during his meeting with the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump deflected questions about Epstein and denied ever traveling to the disgraced financier's private Caribbean island.

He said: "I never went to the island, and (former president) Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but (former Treasury Secretary) Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard. And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them.

"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down.

"But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."