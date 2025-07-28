Trump's Bombshell Epstein Confession: The Don Boasts About Turning Down The 'Privilege' Of Visiting Sex Predator's Island — As Prez Tries To Distract Public From Files Fallout
Donald Trump has insisted he "never had the privilege" of going to Jeffrey Epstein's infamous private island, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president used an interesting choice of words in an attempt to further distance himself from the convicted pedophile amid intense scrutiny over his well-documented friendship with Epstein, as the public continues to demand transparency from his administration over the so-called Epstein files.
'One Of My Very Good Moments"
While speaking to the press during his meeting with the U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, Trump deflected questions about Epstein and denied ever traveling to the disgraced financier's private Caribbean island.
He said: "I never went to the island, and (former president) Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but (former Treasury Secretary) Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard. And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them.
"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down.
"But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."
Mar-a-Lago Rift
When pressed about his falling out with Epstein and what forced his decision to remove him from Mar-a-Lago, Trump told the reporter he didn't want to "waste your time" by retelling an old story.
Trump said: "For years, I wouldn't talk to Jeffrey Epstein … because he did something that was inappropriate. He hired help."
The president added: "He stole people that worked for me; I said don't ever do that again. He did it again, and I threw him out of the place."
Lewd Birthday Card
Despite Trump's best efforts to move on from questions about his friendship with Epstein, reporters continued to press him. He was asked about the lewd 50th birthday card featuring an outline of a naked woman – and a cryptic message – he allegedly sent to the disgraced financier.
Trump once again denied sending the card, saying: "I don't do drawings of women.
"And also, Epstein was a very controversial guy. I was at a very high position, you know, pretty much all my life … who would do a controversial drawing?"
He added: "Now with that being said, they say there were many letters done by many people."
Trump's 'Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell
Trump's Scotland visit comes after Epstein's co-conspirator and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who previously served as the president's personal defense attorney in his 2024 Stormy Daniels hush money criminal case.
Maxwell, who is appealing her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, reportedly met with Blanche to determine whether or not she had any information about individuals connected to the Epstein case after the Justice Department declared there was no "client list."
Critics raised alarm over the meeting, citing concerns of a potential conflict of interest from Blanche's history with Trump and a cover-up amid Maxwell's push for freedom.
Many suggested Trump could pardon Maxwell in exchange for her silence.
When asked about Maxwell's meeting, Trump told press: "I’m allowed to give her a pardon."
He added: "Nobody's approached me with it, nobody's asked me about it. It's in the news, about that, that aspect of it. But right now it would be inappropriate to talk about it."