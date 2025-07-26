Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'Cuffed So Tight Her Wrists Were Bleeding' in Truth Bomb Meeting With Trump's DOJ — as It Emerges Epstein’s Accomplice Was Granted Immunity to Tell-All About 100 People Linked to Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell has had meetings with Donald Trump's Department of Justice to answer questions for approximately nine hours over two days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, the convicted sex trafficker was granted a limited form of immunity during her conversations with the DOJ as attention surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files reaches a fever pitch.
Maxwell's Meeting
Insiders revealed that the interview with Maxwell was initially scheduled to take place inside the tough Florida jail where she is serving her 20-year sentence for child sex offences. However, the prison authorities supposedly couldn't even fix a problem related to the tables in the prison because the furniture is secured to the floor – to prevent the prisoners from wielding tables and chairs as weapons.
The interviews were eventually transferred and conducted at the Tallahassee Courthouse.
Maxwell was reportedly placed in leg irons and three-point handcuffs for her journey from jail to the meeting at the courthouse, despite a specific request from Maxwell's camp that they leave her free.
The handcuffs also supposedly left her "bruised and bleeding" throughout the ordeal.
Temporary Immunity
Maxwell, 63, was found by the courts to have enabled the campaign of sexual abuse that her late friend and lover, Jeffrey Epstein, waged against young girls.
The so-called temporary immunity deal is commonly granted to individuals prosecutors are seeking to make cooperators in a criminal case. However, Maxwell has already been tried, convicted, and sentenced for sex trafficking underage girls, so it's unclear what she was offered for the information she shared during the meeting.
The second meeting between Maxwell and Blanche lasted for about three hours.
According to reports, Maxwell was intelligent, direct and answered the questions she was asked.
Senior political reporter Katelyn Caralle said: "It's a mystery to me why the federal authorities have waited until now to talk to her. She's been willing all along. And if Maxwell has something to hide, a 'smoking gun,' I got no sense of it at all.
"I can tell you this, too: I have spoken to someone very close to the president who told me bluntly that the White House is not getting involved in the Florida theatricals. That Trump is 'leaving everything to the DOJ so they can hang themselves.'"
Maxwell's attorney, David Markus, revealed: "There have been no asks and no promises."
The lawyer stated that Maxwell was questioned about "maybe 100 different people" during her interview with the deputy attorney general. He said she answered every question.
Markus said: "She didn't hold anything back."
He declined to be specific about who Maxwell was asked about or whether she provided information about others who might have allegedly committed crimes against victims, as Blanche said he was seeking.
On Friday, July 25, he added: "We haven't asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony or anything like that. Of course, everybody knows Ms. Maxwell would welcome any relief."