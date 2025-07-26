Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'Cuffed So Tight Her Wrists Were Bleeding' in Truth Bomb Meeting With Trump's DOJ — as It Emerges Epstein’s Accomplice Was Granted Immunity to Tell-All About 100 People Linked to Epstein

According to sources, the convicted sex trafficker was granted a limited form of immunity during her conversations with the DOJ as attention surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files reaches a fever pitch.

Ghislaine Maxwell has had meetings with Donald Trump's Department of Justice to answer questions for approximately nine hours over two days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders revealed that the interview with Maxwell was initially scheduled to take place inside the tough Florida jail where she is serving her 20-year sentence for child sex offences. However, the prison authorities supposedly couldn't even fix a problem related to the tables in the prison because the furniture is secured to the floor – to prevent the prisoners from wielding tables and chairs as weapons.

The interviews were eventually transferred and conducted at the Tallahassee Courthouse.

Maxwell was reportedly placed in leg irons and three-point handcuffs for her journey from jail to the meeting at the courthouse, despite a specific request from Maxwell's camp that they leave her free.

The handcuffs also supposedly left her "bruised and bleeding" throughout the ordeal.