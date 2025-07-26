Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell Was 'Cuffed So Tight Her Wrists Were Bleeding' in Truth Bomb Meeting With Trump's DOJ — as It Emerges Epstein’s Accomplice Was Granted Immunity to Tell-All About 100 People Linked to Epstein

Composite photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA
Profile Image

July 26 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ghislaine Maxwell has had meetings with Donald Trump's Department of Justice to answer questions for approximately nine hours over two days, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, the convicted sex trafficker was granted a limited form of immunity during her conversations with the DOJ as attention surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files reaches a fever pitch.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell's Meeting

ghislaine maxwell cuffed meeting donald trump doj jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security prison in Tallahassee.

Insiders revealed that the interview with Maxwell was initially scheduled to take place inside the tough Florida jail where she is serving her 20-year sentence for child sex offences. However, the prison authorities supposedly couldn't even fix a problem related to the tables in the prison because the furniture is secured to the floor – to prevent the prisoners from wielding tables and chairs as weapons.

The interviews were eventually transferred and conducted at the Tallahassee Courthouse.

Maxwell was reportedly placed in leg irons and three-point handcuffs for her journey from jail to the meeting at the courthouse, despite a specific request from Maxwell's camp that they leave her free.

The handcuffs also supposedly left her "bruised and bleeding" throughout the ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Temporary Immunity

ghislaine maxwell cuffed meeting donald trump doj jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted returning to prison with a box of materials after she was grilled by Donald Trump 's Department of Justice.

Maxwell, 63, was found by the courts to have enabled the campaign of sexual abuse that her late friend and lover, Jeffrey Epstein, waged against young girls.

The so-called temporary immunity deal is commonly granted to individuals prosecutors are seeking to make cooperators in a criminal case. However, Maxwell has already been tried, convicted, and sentenced for sex trafficking underage girls, so it's unclear what she was offered for the information she shared during the meeting.

The second meeting between Maxwell and Blanche lasted for about three hours.

Article continues below advertisement

ghislaine maxwell cuffed meeting donald trump doj jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche flew down to Florida to meet Ghislaine Maxwell in person.

According to reports, Maxwell was intelligent, direct and answered the questions she was asked.

Senior political reporter Katelyn Caralle said: "It's a mystery to me why the federal authorities have waited until now to talk to her. She's been willing all along. And if Maxwell has something to hide, a 'smoking gun,' I got no sense of it at all.

"I can tell you this, too: I have spoken to someone very close to the president who told me bluntly that the White House is not getting involved in the Florida theatricals. That Trump is 'leaving everything to the DOJ so they can hang themselves.'"

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Wendy Williams

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Wendy Williams' Legal Team Blasts Lawsuit Filed In Her Name By Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter — Calling It 'Reckless, Distorted and Harmful To Her Well-Being'

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Heartbreak: Rock Legend Tried in Vain to Save Def Leppard’s Steve Clark from Booze-Fueled Death

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

ghislaine maxwell cuffed meeting donald trump doj jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is the only person serving time behind bars for Jeffrey Epstein's child sex crimes.

Maxwell's attorney, David Markus, revealed: "There have been no asks and no promises."

The lawyer stated that Maxwell was questioned about "maybe 100 different people" during her interview with the deputy attorney general. He said she answered every question.

Markus said: "She didn't hold anything back."

He declined to be specific about who Maxwell was asked about or whether she provided information about others who might have allegedly committed crimes against victims, as Blanche said he was seeking.

On Friday, July 25, he added: "We haven't asked for anything. This is not a situation where we are asking for anything in return for testimony or anything like that. Of course, everybody knows Ms. Maxwell would welcome any relief."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.