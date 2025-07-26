Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Blood Brothers' Kanye West and Diddy Plan To Rule Hollywood – Shamed Rappers Teaming Up To Make a Comeback After Destroying Their Own Careers

Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Diddy are teaming up to launch a Hollywood comeback after damaging their careers.

July 26 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Convicted felon Sean "Diddy" Combs is hoping to team up with fellow pariah Kanye West in a joint effort to rehab their shattered reputations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Diddy is so grateful that Kanye stood by him – they think of each other as blood brothers now," an insider shared. "They're both convinced they can get back on top and basically rule Hollywood again together."

Source: MEGA

Kanye West dropped a track featuring Sean 'Diddy' Combs' jailhouse call as their controversial comeback plans took shape.

After a highly publicized trial, Combs, 55, was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The mixed verdict means Combs evaded a sentence of life in prison, but he still faces up to 20 years in the slammer.

And according to the source, the Bad Boy Records founder is sure he can get that slate wiped clean and be a free man.

The Start Of Their Partnership

Source: MEGA

The Yeezy mogul is eyeing a joint album, fashion collab, and even tech ventures with convicted felon Combs.

His partnership with West, 48, started even before Combs' trial, when he was being held in a Brooklyn jail.

West released a snatch of a new track that featured a clip of a phone call recorded while the rap mogul was behind bars.

"You be careful out there 'cause they definitely trying to end us. They can't do it, and they ain't gonna do it. I'm going to beat this s**t and get next to you," Combs told his pal on the track, referring to the then-looming trial.

Source: MEGA

Bad Boy Records' founder believes he'll beat his 20-year sentence.

As readers know, the Yeezy founder also needs a reputation makeover after a string of antisemitic tweets and bizarre antics – and Combs wants to help him regain his stature.

A source said: "Diddy has already been mentoring Kanye, so once he's out, that will be more of a focus.

"They have plans for more singles and even an album, and Kanye has said he wants Diddy to get involved with his clothing range."

Joint Label Plans?

Source: MEGA

The two plan to launch a joint label together.

The two are also talking about launching a joint label, producing films and even taking on tech ventures.

The source said: "It's all part of their master plan to reclaim their spot at the top. They both have their eyes on being billionaires and they want to do it as a team."

