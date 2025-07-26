EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner's Heartbreaking Loss – Reality Star 'May Never Recover' After Tragic Death of Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins As Loved Ones Fear She'll Suffer An 'Emotional Collapse'

Crushed Caitlyn Jenner is reeling from the tragic death of her best friend and confidante, Sophia Hutchins – and the reality TV reject is close to an emotional collapse, as she's lost the only person in the world whom she could consistently rely on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hutchins, who was previously known as Scott, died July 2 at age 29 after her ATV rear-ended a car and went careening 350 feet down into a ravine near Jenner's $3.5million California mansion, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed.

The former gold medal-winning Olympian's manager was pronounced dead at the scene.