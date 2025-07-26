Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Caitlyn Jenner's Heartbreaking Loss – Reality Star 'May Never Recover' After Tragic Death of Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins As Loved Ones Fear She'll Suffer An 'Emotional Collapse'

Photo of Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner is said to be drowning in grief following the death of Sophia Hutchins.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

July 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Crushed Caitlyn Jenner is reeling from the tragic death of her best friend and confidante, Sophia Hutchins – and the reality TV reject is close to an emotional collapse, as she's lost the only person in the world whom she could consistently rely on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hutchins, who was previously known as Scott, died July 2 at age 29 after her ATV rear-ended a car and went careening 350 feet down into a ravine near Jenner's $3.5million California mansion, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department revealed.

The former gold medal-winning Olympian's manager was pronounced dead at the scene.

'Two Linked Souls'

Photo of Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner
Source: MEGA

Hutchins' fatal ATV crash near Jenner's California mansion has left the former Olympian shattered and inconsolable.

"Everyone knows Cait and Sophia were two linked souls and held each other in strictest confidence, so her death has hit extremely hard," an insider explained. "There are fears that she may never recover from her despair."

According to sources, Hutchins was the 75-year-old's main support through all of life's highs and lows.

For decades, Jenner was known as Bruce Jenner. But she revealed her desire to change in 2015, months after her 23-year marriage to reality matriarch Kris Jenner ended.

Her transgender journey was documented in TV's I Am Cait, which lasted one season.

Family Issues With The Kardashians

Photo of the Kardashians
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner and the Kardashians remain distant as Caitlyn grieves the tragic loss of her closest confidante.

After the flop, Caitlyn dished about the fam in the 2017 book The Secrets of My Life, and on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her ex said she was "angry" about her portrayal in the tell-all.

Amid the fallout, Caitlyn failed to score a spot on Hulu's The Kardashians with Kris, their daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and stepkids Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian, and launched a doomed bid to become California's governor.

In 2017, Caitlyn told interviewer Piers Morgan that she still talked with Kylie and Kendall, but was no longer on speaking terms with the Kardashians, calling the estrangement "terribly, terribly sad."

Cait's Heartbreaking Loss

Caitlyn confessed she's facing 'tough times' after losing Hutchin, her trusted friend and manager.
Source: MEGA

The reality star confessed she's facing 'tough times' after losing Hutchins, her trusted friend and manager.

On July 3, Caitlyn somberly confessed to a Daily Mail reporter that she was going through "tough times."

Now, the insider claimed, even though all of Caitlyn's loved ones are rallying around her as she mourns Hutchin's death: "She feels utterly miserable and alone."

