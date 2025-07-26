Jennifer Aniston's New Movie Role Brings Back Disturbing Memories of Painful Estrangement With Late Mother Nancy Dow – 'This Isn't Going To Be Easy'

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Morning Show star and her mom were estranged right up until Dow’s death in 2016 at age 79 from complications related to a stroke.

An insider said: "Jen paid the medical bills and very little else. Their relationship was strained up until the end of Nancy's life.

"Jennifer puts on a brave face regarding her mom, but everyone knows she's still disturbed by how it went down. Nancy lived in crappy conditions at a badly kept apartment in Toluca Lake, and she died very unhappy, very alone and financially in trouble.

"It’s a great source of pain to Jen whether she admits it or not.

"Jen believes in the project, but it's still tough because she never got over her mom's so-called betrayal."