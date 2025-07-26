Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston's New Movie Role Brings Back Disturbing Memories of Painful Estrangement With Late Mother Nancy Dow – 'This Isn't Going To Be Easy'

jennifer anistons movie role revives mothers estrangement memories
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston's new movie role brings back disturbing memories of her late mother's estrangement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 26 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Aniston's newest role will bring back many disturbing memories of her late mother, Nancy Dow, but friends hope it will offer her insight and even bring her psychological release from the tumultuous relationship that continues to haunt her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Friends alum, 56, is on board to produce and star in Jennette McCurdy's bestselling memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, about the former child star's toxic relationship with her abusive stage mother, who died in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Jen's Pain

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer anistons movie role revives mothers estrangement memories
Source: MEGA

Nancy Dow's memoir still haunts Jennifer Aniston as she tackles Jennette McCurdy's raw life story.

Article continues below advertisement

"This was a story that made Jen laugh and cry. She just had to do it," said an insider. "So she partnered up with Jennette and got Apple TV on board."

Aniston will play the mom, but friends warned: "Make no mistake, this role is not going to be easy for her. It's going to be painful and laborious."

Article continues below advertisement
Aniston's new role in 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' confronts echoes of her own painful past.
Source: MEGA

Aniston's new role echoes her own painful past with her late mom.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Morning Show star and her mom were estranged right up until Dow’s death in 2016 at age 79 from complications related to a stroke.

An insider said: "Jen paid the medical bills and very little else. Their relationship was strained up until the end of Nancy's life.

"Jennifer puts on a brave face regarding her mom, but everyone knows she's still disturbed by how it went down. Nancy lived in crappy conditions at a badly kept apartment in Toluca Lake, and she died very unhappy, very alone and financially in trouble.

"It’s a great source of pain to Jen whether she admits it or not.

"Jen believes in the project, but it's still tough because she never got over her mom's so-called betrayal."

Article continues below advertisement

Opening Up Old Wounds

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Flachuk

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Accused of 'Staging' Husband Brad Falchuk Praise As Rumors Erupt Her Marriage is Dying in Wake of X-Rated Confessions About Her Sex Life With Famous Exes

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

EXCLUSIVE: The Untold Story of How a Vasectomy Squatted Away Claims Ozzy Osbourne Fathered a Love Child Before Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer anistons movie role revives mothers estrangement memories
Source: MEGA

Apple TV joined forces with Jennette McCurdy and Jennifer Aniston for the movie.

The insider explained how Aniston never forgave her mother for the book her mom wrote about her after she made it big on Friends, called From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir.

"It was and is an embarrassment to Jen, and she's still sore about it," continued the insider.

"Jen doing a show called I'm Glad My Mom Died is going to open up a lot of old wounds – and her friends just hope she'll be able to handle it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.