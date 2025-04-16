Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Planning Wild Tour — How Shamed Rappers are 'Deadly Serious About Team-Up' and 'Think They Can Save Each Other'

Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs are rumored to be planning a 'wild' world tour.

April 16 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Disgraced music legends Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kanye West are said to be discussing ideas for a tour – despite one of them being blacklisted from the industry over antisemitic rants and the other facing the possibility of life behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the idea of Combs, 55, and West, 47, team up for a tour seems preposterous, one music industry claimed the men are "dead serious."

The high-level industry insider told us: "They're dead serious. They think they can save each other, when really? They're both toxic."

Sources claimed the pair's teams are already in talks for a massive joint tour – a spectacle sure to shock the industry if it were to ever come to fruition.

A former music executive added: "Kanye has burned every bridge he's ever crossed. And Diddy? He might be in prison for the rest of his life."

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting his sex trafficking trial.

Of course, the ex-executive was referring to Combs currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Combs has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.

While awaiting his trail, Combs has been hit with dozens of lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and abuse.

The Bad Boys records co-founder has vehemently denied all accusations against him.

Despite his mountain of legal woes, the source claimed: "Diddy really thinks he's getting out and hitting the road like it's 2004."

They added: "It's delusion at the highest level."

While most insiders agreed the duo's alleged plan was far-fetched, one source insisted they would pitch the idea as "two legends, one stage, uncancellable."

Still, a music agent pushed back on the notion, saying: "The tour is a pipe dream.

"These two think they're staging a comeback – but it's more like a meltdown."

The insider claimed West and Combs – here with Prince Harry – 'think they can save each other.'

The Gold Digger rapper has been at the center of scandal since October 2022, when his first antisemitic rant made headlines.

West's hate-filled rants and behavior cost him a billion dollars and several brand deals, including his Yeezy x Adidas collaboration.

Since then, it's been sharp downward spiral for the rapper, who went on to marry Bianca Censori, who he was accused of "controlling" and "humiliating" by "forcing" her to wear next-to-nothing in public and at red carpet events.

Combs trial is set to begin on May 12.

Most recently West was slammed for running a Super Bowl ad directing viewers to his Yeezy website, where a single white t-shirt featuring a swastika was for sale.

His ad was paired with multi-day antisemitic and misogynistic rants. Later, West attacked rapper Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé, as well as their seven-year-old twins, in an X post questioning the children's mental capacities.

Meanwhile, Combs has been up to his chin in lawsuits.

As his trial inches closer, Combs' legal team have made bold moves in attempts to block prosecution witnesses from taking the stand.

Most recently they filed a motion attempting the delay the trial, scheduled to start on May 12, for at least two weeks.

The defense lawyers claimed prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have allegedly held back key evidence – including emails from a former employee.

