EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Planning Wild Tour — How Shamed Rappers are 'Deadly Serious About Team-Up' and 'Think They Can Save Each Other'

Disgraced music legends Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kanye West are said to be discussing ideas for a tour – despite one of them being blacklisted from the industry over antisemitic rants and the other facing the possibility of life behind bars, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the idea of Combs, 55, and West, 47, team up for a tour seems preposterous, one music industry claimed the men are "dead serious."