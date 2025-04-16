Mickey Rourke Set to Take Legal Action Against Reality TV Bosses After Being Booted Off Show 'Owing $65,000 in Hotel Room Bills' and 'With Barely a Ride to Airport'

However, Rourke is said to be eager to move on with his career despite his team doing all they can to get him his money. An insider revealed the production company is now looking at the amount of money Rourke is owed.

"Mickey won’t be receiving all his money from ITV," the source explained.

They continued: "If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him.

"Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much.”