Mickey Rourke Set to Take Legal Action Against Reality TV Bosses After Being Booted Off Show 'Owing $65,000 in Hotel Room Bills' and 'With Barely a Ride to Airport'
Mickey Rourke is not going down without a fight as he's hoping to get every single dollar following his Celebrity Big Brother exit.
The movie star was kicked off the popular reality show after he was captured having an intense fight with fellow contestant Chris Hughes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rourke was set to reel in about $650,000 for his time on the series, however, it is said he probably will not receive the full amount since he was booted early.
And the actor is not happy.
According to Rourke's rep Kimberly Hines, his team is now discussing their next options and are even "weighing a lawsuit against (the production company) ITV."
Hines said her client is being "unjustly" denied his big payday, as they believe the Wrestler star was "deliberately removed just one day before he would become contractually eligible to receive a lot more money."
Rourke's team also claimed his hotel fee was not fully covered when he checked into a fancy London hotel which set him back $65,000 – and it all has to come out of his pockets.
The actor was also "sent to the airport with barely a ride," according to the rep.
However, Rourke is said to be eager to move on with his career despite his team doing all they can to get him his money. An insider revealed the production company is now looking at the amount of money Rourke is owed.
"Mickey won’t be receiving all his money from ITV," the source explained.
They continued: "If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him.
"Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much.”
The chaos which led to Rourke's official exit occurred after he was reportedly triggered when Love Island contestant Hughes gave the Oscar nominee a side-eye during a task that had the housemates dressed as pirates.
Rourke made a move for Hughes, and things quickly got out of control.
A source said at the time: "Mickey didn't like Chris disrespecting him with the side eye and went for him with loads of smack talk. On this occasion it was offensive, threatening and aggressive. However it didn’t get physical and security nor producers did not need to intervene."
"Mickey was called to the diary room and in discussion about his ongoing bad behavior, he agreed to leave," they added.
Days earlier, Rourke was also called out for homophobic remarks toward 21-year-old singer JoJo Siwa, as he hinted at making the openly gay star "straight" during their time together under the same roof.
He was heard telling Hughes: "I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick," referring to Siwa, who was able to overhear the shocking comments.
"That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning," Siwa responded, as Hughes reminded Rourke, "You can't do that Mickey."
After being warned by producers, Rourke apologized to the former Dance Moms star: "I want to apologize. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse, and I don’t mean nothing by it."