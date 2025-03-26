Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Already Getting Ready for Showbiz and Business Comeback' — 'He's Sure He Can Beat Jail and Return to Settle Scores'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been gearing up for his major "showbiz and business comeback" – even after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the disgraced music mogul, 55, is planning to revamp his image and return to Hollywood because he is confident he will win big during his trial.
Back in September 2024, federal agents arrested Combs in New York City.
After his arrest, hundreds of lawsuits and accusations have been made against the disgraced rapper, who is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, waiting for his trial to start in early May.
While Combs' legal team preps for one of the biggest trials of the year in showbiz – he's busy gearing up for a major comeback.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, a music industry source said: "He's confident, calm — and quietly planning his comeback.
"Diddy believes he’s going to beat every one of these charges — and he’s already thinking about what comes next."
Recently, the disgraced Hollywood star scored a massive legal victory in court when a judge dismissed five claims brought against him by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in his $30 million sexual assault and harassment lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, the producer claimed Combs coerced him into various sex acts, dangling money and high-power industry connections to keep him quiet and ensnare him in a web of misconduct.
Jones also claimed he was never paid.
After the big court win, Combs is now feeling "invincible" when it comes to tackling his other legal battles.
The source said: "He sees this as a sign. He thinks people counted him out too soon. He’s not just fighting back — he’s planning to dominate.”
Diddy's first plan of action – if he wins his legal battles – is to reconnect with his pal Clive Davis, who has allegedly supported him throughout this ordeal.
According to the insider: "Clive has always had his back. Diddy knows that when it’s time to rebuild, Clive’s the one to call."
Besides scheming to call up old pals to kickstart a new beginning, plans including new music ventures to a bombshell tell-all docuseries are allegedly being made.
The source stated: "Diddy doesn’t lose. And when he comes back, he’s coming for everyone."
Wendy Williams 'Running Out of Patience' With Conservatorship Battle — And Defiantly Asking 'What Are They Gonna Do, Throw Me in Jail?'
Following his shocking arrest, dozens of horrifying claims have been made against him, some dating back to the 1990s at various events including his "freak-off" parties, which are reportedly drug-fueled sex parties that he forced victims to take part in.
The disturbing parties were first revealed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's lawsuit in November 2023.
As the allegations against the disgraced star continue to pour in, his lawyers have stated: "In court, the truth will prevail: That Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor."
Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges.