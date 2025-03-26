Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Already Getting Ready for Showbiz and Business Comeback' — 'He's Sure He Can Beat Jail and Return to Settle Scores'

Recently, the disgraced Hollywood star scored a massive legal victory in court when a judge dismissed five claims brought against him by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in his $30 million sexual assault and harassment lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the producer claimed Combs coerced him into various sex acts, dangling money and high-power industry connections to keep him quiet and ensnare him in a web of misconduct.

Jones also claimed he was never paid.

After the big court win, Combs is now feeling "invincible" when it comes to tackling his other legal battles.

The source said: "He sees this as a sign. He thinks people counted him out too soon. He’s not just fighting back — he’s planning to dominate.”