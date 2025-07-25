EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Cutting A Deal' — Jeffrey Epstein's Former Madam Ready to Hand Over Evidence and Pedo's Client List...As Guards Fear She'll End Up Dead Over Leak

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee. She was sentenced three years ago after being convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

But RadarOnline.com has learned guards are concerned the longer she remains locked up, the more she is at risk for the same deadly fate as her boss, who was found fatally hanged by a bedsheet in his prison cell.

The 63-year-old has indicated she's ready to spill Epstein's secrets, if the price is right.

"What Ghislaine is offering prosecutors is evidence of a deep state cover-up reaching all the way into the upper echelons of the bureau," an insider familiar with the high-stakes negotiations said.

She's reportedly looking for a deal similar to one Epstein got, when he agreed to plead guilty to two minor state charges before serving 18 months in a cushy work-release program. And she's indicated the names she's prepared to share are worth it.

The insider added: "FBI brass, for all their crowing about the incorruptibility of their agency, ultimately acted to protect fat cats who didn’t want their names made public."