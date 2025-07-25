EXCLUSIVE: Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Cutting A Deal' — Jeffrey Epstein's Former Madam Ready to Hand Over Evidence and Pedo's Client List...As Guards Fear She'll End Up Dead Over Leak
Ghislaine Maxwell has wrapped up nearly two full days of meetings with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, as Jeffrey Epstein's former madam attempts to bargain her knowledge for a get-out-of-jail card, RadarOnline.com can report.
Maxwell is desperate to reduce her sex trafficking sentence, as guards at her Tallahassee prison worry for her safety.
Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee. She was sentenced three years ago after being convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
But RadarOnline.com has learned guards are concerned the longer she remains locked up, the more she is at risk for the same deadly fate as her boss, who was found fatally hanged by a bedsheet in his prison cell.
The 63-year-old has indicated she's ready to spill Epstein's secrets, if the price is right.
"What Ghislaine is offering prosecutors is evidence of a deep state cover-up reaching all the way into the upper echelons of the bureau," an insider familiar with the high-stakes negotiations said.
She's reportedly looking for a deal similar to one Epstein got, when he agreed to plead guilty to two minor state charges before serving 18 months in a cushy work-release program. And she's indicated the names she's prepared to share are worth it.
The insider added: "FBI brass, for all their crowing about the incorruptibility of their agency, ultimately acted to protect fat cats who didn’t want their names made public."
Spilling the Tea
After her exhaustive interview, attorney David Oscar Markus said she answered questions about nearly 100 different people.
"She never invoked a privilege. She never refused to answer a question, so we’re very proud of her," Markus told reporters.
It’s unclear what she may have told prosecutors during their time together. Markus would only say she was "asked about every possible thing you could imagine."
No possible deal was announced on Friday, July 25, but Markus is confident prosecutors want to hear what she has to say.
"The truth will come out about what happened with Mr. Epstein," he said. "And she’s the person who’s answering those questions."
The Real Deal
Maxwell is one of the few people still alive who can provide new insight and information into her alleged procurement of minor girls for Epstein's pleasure. She also holds secrets about the inner workings of their operation and what rich and powerful clientele might have been involved.
"She’s going to make a deal," attorney Alan Dershowitz, who previously represented Maxwell, said. "That’s the way things are done. They make deals with the Mafia, so I’m certain they are going to try to make a deal with her."
"She knows everything, not just about the perpetrators but also the victims," the legal eagle added. "And she knows about the victims who became perpetrators."
Trump Power
However, President Trump was non-committal when asked if he would be giving her a pardon for her testimony.
The president told reporters at the White House: "I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about."