Stripper Reveals Idaho Killer 'Murderous Impulses' as His Disturbing Behavior is Revealed in Hundreds of Newly Released Documents
An exotic dancer has alleged Bryan Kohberger shared his murderous impulses with her three years before he fatally stabbed four University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kohberger, 30, was handed four life sentences this week for the 2022 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Following the emotional sentencing hearing, disturbing new details emerged with the release of previously sealed investigation documents.
The exotic dancer, whose name has not been released, reportedly told police she believed she met Kohberger around 2019 at her work, which was about two hours from his family's Pennsylvania home.
She told investigators the man was the only customer at the club when she performed on the main stage – and "during the dance she heard the man state something about 'wanting to kill people.'"
The woman told police she initially assumed he made the comment looking for attention – and because he was the only person in the club at the time, she decided to chat with him.
She said she asked Kohberger "who he was going to kill" to which he allegedly quipped back, "whoever I want."
During her interview with investigators, she also shared she offered Kohberger a private dance, and he accepted.
While she performed for Kohberger, he allegedly instructed the dancer to look him in the eyes as he asked her invasive questions about her life, including where she lived and what kind of car she drove.
Unsealed documents also included statements from a former co-worker who alleged Kohberger exploited his position as a teaching assistant to "inappropriately interact with female students" at Washington State University, which is located less than 10 miles away from the University of Idaho campus.
The former co-worker, whose name was also redacted from the unsealed documents, told investigators he shared an office with Kohberger for a semester.
Investigators said the man "stated he thought Kohberger wanted a girlfriend and added they talked about Kohberger wanting a girlfriend on many occasions."
After nearly three years, investigators and the victims' families still do not have a motive for the brutal killings.
While Kohberger finally pleaded guilty to killing the four students, which helped him avoid trial and the death penalty, he's yet to give a reason as to why he chose to attack the occupants of 1122 King Road in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.
Even as the victims' loved ones read powerful victim impact statements at his sentencing hearing, Kohberger sat stone-faced and motionless in the courtroom.
When the judge asked if Kohberger had anything to say before he received four life sentences, he told the court: "I respectfully decline."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the unsealed documents also revealed gruesome details about the crime scene from officers who responded to the 911 call.
Officer Corbin Smith noted in his report Goncalves' face had been "disfigured" in the brutal attack – and Sgt. Shaine Gunderson wrote "it was obvious an intense struggle had occurred" between Kernodle and her killer in his report.
Kernodle had several "defensive wounds" on her hands, including deep gashes between her fingers, suggesting the victim fought back before succumbing to her injuries.