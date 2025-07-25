Stripper Reveals Idaho Killer 'Murderous Impulses' as His Disturbing Behavior is Revealed in Hundreds of Newly Released Documents

An exotic dancer has alleged Bryan Kohberger shared his murderous impulses with her three years before he fatally stabbed four University of Idaho students, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kohberger, 30, was handed four life sentences this week for the 2022 murders of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Following the emotional sentencing hearing, disturbing new details emerged with the release of previously sealed investigation documents.