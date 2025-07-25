Hulk Hogan Had Eyes On a Presidential Run and Raged He Would 'Rule With An Iron Fist' Before MAGA Supporter and WWE Icon Died of Cardiac Arrest

"The Hulk has not been in a good way for a long time, but this display shows how bad things have gotten," a source said after the bumbling appearance. "He is already struggling to walk from his wrestling days, and now it appears his muscles are wasting away."

The insider said: "His old self would have found it embarrassing, but he pushed himself really hard in the past, and there's nothing he can do about this."

On Thursday, July 24, Hogan's body finally gave out as he died from cardiac arrest.

Following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.

"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."