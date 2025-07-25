Hulk Hogan Had Eyes On a Presidential Run and Raged He Would 'Rule With An Iron Fist' Before MAGA Supporter and WWE Icon Died of Cardiac Arrest
Hulk Hogan was considering jumping into the political side of things and had eyes on the White House before he died of cardiac arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The WWE legend was a vocal supporter of President Trump and a part of the MAGA base, even showing up to one of his rallies in New York City and awkwardly ripping off his shirt.
President Hulk?
In a previous interview with Fox News last summer, Hogan made his political aspirations clear.
"We need somebody in there that’s got some common sense, you know what I’m saying?" the wrestling icon said at the time. "So if you need a president or a vice president, I’ll volunteer and take this country over, and I’ll rule with an iron fist."
Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, said his top policy positions would include "a flat tax and nothing but common sense."
"I know right from wrong, brother!" he added.
Hogan's Awkward Trump Rally Appearance
According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he had considered a Florida Senate run in 2018, and that people had often urged him to run for office, but he decided against going down that route.
During Hogan's appearance at a Trump rally in October 2024, Hogan walked onto the stage to his wrestling theme song Real American before waving the Star-Spangled Banner flag around, and then proceeding to attempt to rip off his shirt... which he struggled to do.
After some time, the retired wrestler was able to finally tear off his shirt before pumping up the crowd; however, his appearance left plenty to be desired at the time.
Hogan's Death Details
"The Hulk has not been in a good way for a long time, but this display shows how bad things have gotten," a source said after the bumbling appearance. "He is already struggling to walk from his wrestling days, and now it appears his muscles are wasting away."
The insider said: "His old self would have found it embarrassing, but he pushed himself really hard in the past, and there's nothing he can do about this."
On Thursday, July 24, Hogan's body finally gave out as he died from cardiac arrest.
Following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach.
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased."
A Painful End
Sharon Osbourne's Secret Final Act of Love for Tragic Ozzy Osbourne: Inside The Incredible 'Unusual Deal' She Struck in His Final Days
A video taken outside Hogan's Clearwater home revealed a group of paramedics transporting him to an ambulance. In the clip, a large group of first responders was seen crowded around a stretcher carrying Hogan as medics frantically performed chest compressions.
Hogan, who began his wrestling career in 1977, was open about the physical impact the brutal career took on his body; so much so he became addicted to pain pills.
"There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function," Hogan once revealed. "I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure."
He added: "But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds." Hogan explained once he was at his worst, he decided to change."
"Then, finally, I just looked at myself, and I said, 'I'm not in pain. I don't need this,'" Hogan recalled.