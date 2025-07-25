The View Warned It's 'Next to Be Pulled Off Air' After 'Irrelevant Loser' Joy Behar's Strange On-air Rant About Donald Trump

The White House's strong admonishment of Behar comes a week after fellow Trump nemesis Colbert, 61, found out his CBS late-night show was being canceled.

Colbert told his loyal viewers on July 14 that The Late Show would cease to exist after May 2026. "I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away," he mournfully explained.

Network executives cited financial reasons behind the decision, as the show was reportedly losing a massive $40 million annually.

After years of Colbert mining Trump as the primary source of material for his monologues, the president mocked his cancellation.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!" Trump celebrated on social media.

The South Carolina native told the president that he planned to go out in a blaze of raging glory upon returning to the air after his axing.

"Over the weekend, it sunk in that they’re killing off our show. But they made one mistake: They left me alive," Colbert cautioned in his opening monologue. "And now, for the next 10 months, the gloves are off. I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump, starting right now."