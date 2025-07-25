The View Warned It's 'Next to Be Pulled Off Air' After 'Irrelevant Loser' Joy Behar's Strange On-air Rant About Donald Trump
The White House put out a scathing warning after Joy Behar went on an unhinged rant about President Donald Trump, saying The View could be the next left-wing TV cancelation casualty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Behar, 82, went on a TDS-filled tirade mocking Trump, 79, while comparing him to his predecessor, Barack Obama, 63, the president's spokesman said in a statement, "She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."
'An Irrelvant Loser'
During the Wednesday, July 23, episode of The View, the panelists discussed Trump’s claim that former President Obama was guilty of "treason." Trump's Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, alleged that Obama and his national security team worked in coordination to craft the "Russiagate" scandal following the Republicans' victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
“The thing about him is he is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not. Trim. Smart. Handsome. Happily married. And can sing Al Green’s song Let’s Stay Together better than Al Green," Behar scoffed while comparing Trump to Obama.
White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers fired back: "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year," in addition to the cancellation warning.
Hiatus Confusion
Behar sparked cancelation speculation the following day when she told the audience, "Before we go on hiatus, we only have one more show after this," on Thursday, July 24.
Trump's base initially felt hopeful that her awkward wording meant The View was getting the axe.
"The View is going on hiatus. Who hopes it never comes back?" one person wrote on X, while a second cheered, "MAKE IT PERMANENT! First Stephen Colbert, now cancel The View."
Whoopi Goldberg later clarified, "OK … so this is what’s going on. We will see you all for another new show, and we’ll be back for our new season in September."
Behar told viewers at the end of the Friday, July 25, episode, "We'll see you in September" as she and the show signed off for the remainder of the summer.
Colbert Canned
The White House's strong admonishment of Behar comes a week after fellow Trump nemesis Colbert, 61, found out his CBS late-night show was being canceled.
Colbert told his loyal viewers on July 14 that The Late Show would cease to exist after May 2026. "I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away," he mournfully explained.
Network executives cited financial reasons behind the decision, as the show was reportedly losing a massive $40 million annually.
After years of Colbert mining Trump as the primary source of material for his monologues, the president mocked his cancellation.
“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!" Trump celebrated on social media.
The South Carolina native told the president that he planned to go out in a blaze of raging glory upon returning to the air after his axing.
"Over the weekend, it sunk in that they’re killing off our show. But they made one mistake: They left me alive," Colbert cautioned in his opening monologue. "And now, for the next 10 months, the gloves are off. I can finally speak unvarnished truth to power and say what I really think about Donald Trump, starting right now."
'Tone Down' the Political Rhetoric
As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Disney head honcho Bob Iger told Behar, Goldberg, and the other ladies at The View to "tone down their political rhetoric" amid suggestions they lean more towards celebrity coverage over politics.
The women found the request "silly" and decided "they were just going to keep doing their thing."