EXCLUSIVE: ‘Perfection-Obsessed’ Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines de Ramon ‘Set to Embark on Brutal Makeover Mission’… To ‘Make Herself Look Like His Skeletal, Veiny, Pillow-Lipped Ex Angelina Jolie’
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is preparing for a drastic transformation – to match the ultra-skinny, puffy-lipped image of his famous ex, Angelina Jolie.
Insiders tell RadarOnline.com the jewelry designer, 32, is considering lip injections and other cosmetic procedures to emulate Jolie’s signature skeletal frame, veiny complexion, and fuller lips.
And sources say it is a sign of the “intense pressure” she feels as the partner of the “sexiest man alive.”
Angelina 2.0?
Pitt, 61, who finalized his divorce from Jolie last December, has always been known for his obsession with perfection in both his appearance and personal life.
And since becoming a constant presence by his side over the past three years, de Ramon has faced mounting scrutiny, with the brunette now feeling the pressure to measure up to Jolie in the looks department.
A source close to the couple said: “Brad has allowed Ines complete access to his style team, and she’s now seriously thinking about enhancing her lips and changing her appearance to look more like a younger Angelina.
“Brad prefers fuller lips and has talked to her about getting injections. Ines has always felt insecure about her thin lips, and if this benefits their relationship, she’s willing to try it. She’s very into him at the moment, and he’s pleased as well.”
Brad Is Fixated On 'Perfection'
But the makeover is set to extend way beyond lips.
An insider revealed: “Brad is fixated on perfection. He’s always focused on his looks – whether it’s laser treatments or advice from stylists—and Ines is now included in that vision.
“She has high standards to meet and is gradually transforming into a version of Angie.”
This ‘Angie copycat’ transformation will also include adopting Jolie’s famously slender, almost skeletal physique and distinctive veiny skin texture, which Jolie has flaunted during red carpet appearances.
The source added: “It’s more than just the lips – Ines’ style is evolving toward sleek, sexy designers like Fendi, which Angelina prefers.
“At the recent F1 premiere in Venice, Ines wore Fendi from top to bottom, even copying Angelina’s hairstyle and poses.”
Though Ines previously had experience on the Hollywood social scene as the ex-wife of The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, the scale of fame that comes with dating Pitt is unprecedented.
Feeling The Pressure
“The pressure is immense,” an insider said. “Being photographed from every angle millions of times is challenging for anyone. She fears she may never live up to Angelina’s legendary status.
“Behind the scenes, Brad’s tightly managed team of stylists, PR experts, and agents now involve Ines in their image decisions too.
“Brad’s entire crew has a say in everything, including Ines’ appearance.
“It’s almost like she’s constantly auditioning to be the perfect girlfriend. Many have noticed she’s increasingly resembling Angelina, who is widely seen as Brad’s ideal partner.”
Friends are urging Ines to remain authentic despite the pressures.
“They remind her that she’s beautiful and that Brad is completely into her, but dating one of the biggest movie stars in the world naturally brings self-doubt,” the source added.
“Being with Brad has completely changed her life for the better, and she’s determined to keep this fairytale alive – no matter what.”