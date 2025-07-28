EXCLUSIVE: ‘Perfection-Obsessed’ Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines de Ramon ‘Set to Embark on Brutal Makeover Mission’… To ‘Make Herself Look Like His Skeletal, Veiny, Pillow-Lipped Ex Angelina Jolie’

Pitt, 61, who finalized his divorce from Jolie last December, has always been known for his obsession with perfection in both his appearance and personal life.

And since becoming a constant presence by his side over the past three years, de Ramon has faced mounting scrutiny, with the brunette now feeling the pressure to measure up to Jolie in the looks department.

A source close to the couple said: “Brad has allowed Ines complete access to his style team, and she’s now seriously thinking about enhancing her lips and changing her appearance to look more like a younger Angelina.

“Brad prefers fuller lips and has talked to her about getting injections. Ines has always felt insecure about her thin lips, and if this benefits their relationship, she’s willing to try it. She’s very into him at the moment, and he’s pleased as well.”