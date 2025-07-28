White House Erupts Into 'Full-Bore Panic Mode' as Epstein Scandal Refuses to Die: Prez Privately 'Fumes' as 'Distraction Methods Fall Flat' — and His Scandal-Scarred Dept. Of Justice and FBI 'Break at the Seams'

As the public demands more answers surrounding the Epstein files, Trump, the Justice Department and the FBI all have come under fire amid the desperate attempts to bury the case even more.

While Trump is avoiding releasing any more information or documents, he hasn't been thrilled about the Epstein narratives spreading as the scandal continues to gain more attention by the day.

"This is a pretty substantial distraction," a White House source told The Washington Post, citing "nearly a dozen people close to the situation."

"While many are trying to keep the unity, in many ways, the DOJ and the FBI are breaking at the seams. Many are wondering how sustainable this is going to be for all the parties involved - be it the FBI director or attorney general."

As the weeks go by, Trump's administration continues to try to bury the Epstein case – which is leading to more negative attention.