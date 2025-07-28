White House Erupts Into 'Full-Bore Panic Mode' as Epstein Scandal Refuses to Die: Prez Privately 'Fumes' as 'Distraction Methods Fall Flat' — and His Scandal-Scarred Dept. Of Justice and FBI 'Break at the Seams'
The White House has erupted into "full-bore panic mode" as the Epstein scandal refuses to die.
RadarOnline.com can reveal as the public refuses to let the Jeffrey Epstein scandal die, President Donald Trump is "privately fuming" as his "distraction methods fall flat."
Trump's Distraction Plans
As the public demands more answers surrounding the Epstein files, Trump, the Justice Department and the FBI all have come under fire amid the desperate attempts to bury the case even more.
While Trump is avoiding releasing any more information or documents, he hasn't been thrilled about the Epstein narratives spreading as the scandal continues to gain more attention by the day.
"This is a pretty substantial distraction," a White House source told The Washington Post, citing "nearly a dozen people close to the situation."
"While many are trying to keep the unity, in many ways, the DOJ and the FBI are breaking at the seams. Many are wondering how sustainable this is going to be for all the parties involved - be it the FBI director or attorney general."
As the weeks go by, Trump's administration continues to try to bury the Epstein case – which is leading to more negative attention.
Attempts To Shut Down The Conspiracy Theories
Attorney General Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino have continued to put an end to the scandal – which President Trump promised to get to the bottom of when he was campaigning before he stepped back into the Oval Office.
Since Epstein's death in 2019, conspiracy theories have been running wild about how the notorious sex predator died – was he murdered, or did he actually commit suicide?
With the intent of shutting down those conspiracy theories about Epstein being murdered to avoid any further information regarding his sex-trafficking ring being leaked, security footage of outside his jail cell was released.
After the security footage was released, the public noticed minutes were missing, which brought more negative attention to the Trump administration.
Regarding the never-ending scandal, Republican strategist Erin Maguire, a former Trump campaign spokeswoman, said: "For a president and an administration that's very good at controlling a narrative, this is one that's been harder."
Trump's Ties To Epstein
As the pressure mounts on President Trump to release the documents on the Epstein case, the public has been speculating over how close he was with the late predator.
The commander-in-chief has attempted to draw attention to Hillary Clinton, releasing the MLK Jr. assassination files, and made claims regarding former Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign to avoid more conversation about him and Epstein.
In mid-July, it was reported by the Wall Street Journal that Epstein was gifted a handful of letters for his 50th birthday from many high-profile individuals.
Along with a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman, the president allegedly wrote to the late predator: "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."
Trump filed a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, seeking at least $10 billion in damages for defamation.