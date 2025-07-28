EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Real Reason Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Forgotten’ Daughter Aimee Walked Away From Nepo Baby Life of Luxury

We can also reveal why she has long rejected the spotlight that engulfed many of her loved ones.

Her absence from recent Osbourne celebrations has sparked questions – but sources close to her reveal it was a deep desire for a different life than the one mapped out for her that made her shun the spotlight she could have been bathed in her whole life.

Ozzy, 76, played a farewell concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham days before his death, while their daughter Kelly Osbourne, 40, became engaged to Sid Wilson backstage, surrounded by family including younger brother Jack, 39.

But Aimee – often dubbed the rocker’s “forgotten daughter” – was missing from the occasion, despite being invited, sources told us.

Aimee’s story diverges sharply from the Osbourne family’s highly publicized path.

In 2002, at just 16, she refused to join the family’s MTV reality show The Osbournes, walking away from home to avoid broadcasting the “chaos of family life” at a time when Ozzy was in rehab and his wife, Sharon, was battling cancer.