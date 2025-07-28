EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Real Reason Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Forgotten’ Daughter Aimee Walked Away From Nepo Baby Life of Luxury
“I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too,” Aimee Osbourne said in 2015, explaining her decision to avoid the public eye.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old “forgotten” daughter of late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon is now set to be back in the headlines due to her dad’s death – and the massive chunk of his estate she will inherit despite refusing to take part in her famous family’s reality TV antics.
Away From The Spotlight
We can also reveal why she has long rejected the spotlight that engulfed many of her loved ones.
Her absence from recent Osbourne celebrations has sparked questions – but sources close to her reveal it was a deep desire for a different life than the one mapped out for her that made her shun the spotlight she could have been bathed in her whole life.
Ozzy, 76, played a farewell concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham days before his death, while their daughter Kelly Osbourne, 40, became engaged to Sid Wilson backstage, surrounded by family including younger brother Jack, 39.
But Aimee – often dubbed the rocker’s “forgotten daughter” – was missing from the occasion, despite being invited, sources told us.
Aimee’s story diverges sharply from the Osbourne family’s highly publicized path.
In 2002, at just 16, she refused to join the family’s MTV reality show The Osbournes, walking away from home to avoid broadcasting the “chaos of family life” at a time when Ozzy was in rehab and his wife, Sharon, was battling cancer.
Creating Her Own Path
“It didn’t matter what I thought, ultimately,” we can reveal Aimee said later. “This was their path, their decision, and they were, of course, at liberty to take the opportunity. Which they did.”
The show became a cultural phenomenon – MTV’s most-watched series of the time – and turned Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack into household names, earning millions each season. But Aimee had different priorities.
A source close to the family said “From a young age, she showed wisdom beyond her years, having seen much of the family’s wild lifestyle on the road.
“Her goal was to be known for her own abilities as an actress and poet, not simply as ‘Sharon and Ozzy’s daughter.’
“Although she naturally had talent for performing, Ozzy’s rockstar image seemed old-fashioned to her during her teenage years.
“It wasn’t about any personal issues with her father, but more about creating her own path and identity.
“She wanted to steer clear of the ‘nepo baby’ tag and earn success on her own terms.”
Aimee now records music under the initials ARO, distancing herself from the Osbourne surname yet again. Her debut single Raining Gold dropped in 2015, and her latest track Siren with Fjora came out last November.
Yet her social media presence remains low-key, reflecting her preference for privacy and calm.
A source said: “She takes pride in being quiet and keeping a low profile. Compared to the rest of the family, she’s almost like a recluse.
She often jokes that she’s ‘boring’ because she steered clear of the partying and addiction issues that affected her family.”
Despite a close 13-month age gap, Aimee and her sister Kelly have drifted apart, with Kelly admitting in 2021: “We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me, and I don’t understand her.”
Yet the source stressed: “They’re not enemies, just very different individuals who have chosen separate paths. Kelly flourishes in the spotlight like her mother, while Aimee prefers to avoid it.”
Aimee’s childhood was complicated by the weight of Ozzy’s infamous reputation, which is another reason she ended up retreating when her family landed their reality TV deal.
A source said: “At school, she was frequently teased about Ozzy biting a bat’s head and was asked if they were devil worshippers or used drugs. “She found it hard to make friends and maintain relationships, especially since she just wanted to fit in and live a normal life.”
Strong Family Bond
Despite her distance, Aimee remains close to her parents and is reportedly encouraging them to collaborate on a film about their lives in the wake of Ozzy’s death following his Parkinson’s battle.
A source said: “Her dad’s illness made family her main focus again, and his death will do the same.
“Aimee’s decision to avoid the spotlight is intentional – but comforting her family in their time of grief will make her closer than ever to them.”