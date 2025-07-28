Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Marriage Crisis — How Fresh and VERY X-Rated Sex Revelations About Goop Founder are ‘Rocking Her Relationship With Brad Falchuk to the Core’

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Flachuk
Source: MEGA

Gwyneth Paltrow has never been shy about her past or kinks and is exposing all in her new book.

July 28 2025, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Gwyneth Paltrow has never been shy about her past or kinks, but her latest marital challenge may prove harder to wriggle her way out of, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

“Gwyneth’s basically telling Brad to toughen up,” said a source close to the actress and her husband, Brad Falchuk – before adding: "But he’s nearing his limit.”

Gwyneth's Wild Past

The latest shocking bombshells are impacting her marriage.
Source: MEGA

The latest shocking bombshells are impacting her marriage.

And the thing that is sending 52-year-old Paltrow’s marriage into crisis is the wave of renewed claims over her sex life with her exes in Gwyneth Paltrow: The Biography by Amy Odell.

The unauthorized tell-all is filled with revealing claims about her sex life with A-list exes Ben Affleck, 52, and Brad Pitt, 61.

Though the book is not authored by Paltrow herself, insiders say it’s taking a toll on her six-year marriage to television producer Falchuk, 54.

“Brad really believes Gwyneth misses those wild, high-profile years,” a source said.

“Back when she was a young star dating Hollywood’s elite. The book has dragged all of that back into the spotlight – and in the most graphic way possible.”

In the book, Odell claims Paltrow confided to friends about Affleck’s alleged fetish – him loving to “teabag” her – and paints their sex life as “red-hot,” even while she hated his drinking and gambling habits.

Exposing Her Exes

The actress also shared a lot about Brad Pitt.
Source: @goop/Youtube

The actress also shared a lot about Brad Pitt.

Pitt doesn’t come off much better in the book.

Though Paltrow reportedly called him “dumber than a sack of s---” and once had to explain different types of caviar to him, the biography says she was devastated when he married Jennifer Aniston two years after their 1997 split.

While Paltrow has previously shared eyebrow-raising details on her own terms – including Goop-endorsed discussions on sex toys, anal foreplay, and vaginal steaming – this time she’s not in control of the narrative.

Brad's Had Enough

gwyneth paltrow marriage crisis how fresh and very x rated sex revelations about goop founder are rocking her relationship with brad falchuk gp ig
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

Falchuk is getting more furious by the day.

And according to an insider, Falchuk is getting more furious by the day.

They said: “He’s usually shrugged off her habit of oversharing, but there’s only so much anyone can take.

“Gwyneth’s bluntness has created tension before, but what’s tough this time is that she’s not even the one saying it – and somehow that stings more for Brad.

“He’s had to listen to her on podcasts casually ranking past co-stars for sex or marriage.

“Hearing your wife say she’d hook up with Jude Law isn’t exactly fun.”

Even Paltrow’s recent attempt at a compliment sounded muted. On The Goop Podcast, when asked what she loved most about Falchuk, she said: “I think just how unconditionally loving he is… I never feel like he’s over me or, like, annoyed.”

Photo of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Flachuk
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/instagram

The two started dating in 2014.

A source added: “Brad definitely picked up on how flat her answer was. He’s always gone out of his way for Gwyneth – whether it’s handling her unusually close dynamic with her ex Chris Martin or backing her no matter how quirky Goop gets.

“But this situation hits differently. It feels personal.”

While Paltrow is believed to be dismissing the scandal as tabloid noise behind the scenes, the fallout appears to be hitting home.

“She can’t stand not being in charge of the narrative,” a source said. “She keeps telling Brad to tune it all out, but the strain between them is undeniable.

“It’s like Brad is constantly being compared to the men from her past – and now those memories are plastered everywhere again.”

