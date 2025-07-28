EXCLUSIVE: Gwyneth Paltrow Marriage Crisis — How Fresh and VERY X-Rated Sex Revelations About Goop Founder are ‘Rocking Her Relationship With Brad Falchuk to the Core’

And the thing that is sending 52-year-old Paltrow’s marriage into crisis is the wave of renewed claims over her sex life with her exes in Gwyneth Paltrow: The Biography by Amy Odell.

The unauthorized tell-all is filled with revealing claims about her sex life with A-list exes Ben Affleck, 52, and Brad Pitt, 61.

Though the book is not authored by Paltrow herself, insiders say it’s taking a toll on her six-year marriage to television producer Falchuk, 54.

“Brad really believes Gwyneth misses those wild, high-profile years,” a source said.

“Back when she was a young star dating Hollywood’s elite. The book has dragged all of that back into the spotlight – and in the most graphic way possible.”

In the book, Odell claims Paltrow confided to friends about Affleck’s alleged fetish – him loving to “teabag” her – and paints their sex life as “red-hot,” even while she hated his drinking and gambling habits.