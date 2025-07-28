EXCLUSIVE: Friends No More? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Steering Clear of Tyler Perry's $260Million 'Sexual Assault' Case and Want 'No Involvement' in Hollywood Scandal

The suit refers to disgraced Hollywood heavyweights who've denied damning accusations of harassment.

"Mr. Perry sought the one thing his wealth and influence could not purchase – a sexual relationship with a man who would remain silent."

Royal critics are slamming Harry and Markle for staying silent during their pal Perry's time of need – and some suspect the pair is afraid of getting hauled into court.

"They are remaining quiet on purpose because they do not want to get involved in Tyler's case," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"But many think it's hypocritical, since Tyler Perry has stuck up for them so many times, and it's bad that the Sussexes don't say anything to support him now.