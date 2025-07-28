EXCLUSIVE: Friends No More? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Steering Clear of Tyler Perry's $260Million 'Sexual Assault' Case and Want 'No Involvement' in Hollywood Scandal
Scandal-shy Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are steering clear of their Hollywood patron Tyler Perry as the billionaire entertainment mogul fights off a scandalous $260 million sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a male actor – because the couple selfishly fears getting dragged into court as witnesses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Derek Dixon has accused Perry – godfather of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet – of using his power to create a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" during his tenure on the prolific filmmaker's projects The Oval and Ruthless.
Perry's Lawsuit
"Just like Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Sean 'P-Diddy' Combs, Kevin Spacey, Roger Ailes and many others in the industry, Mr. Perry's success has led him to believe that money and influence can get him whatever he wants," the lawsuit alleged.
The suit refers to disgraced Hollywood heavyweights who've denied damning accusations of harassment.
"Mr. Perry sought the one thing his wealth and influence could not purchase – a sexual relationship with a man who would remain silent."
Royal critics are slamming Harry and Markle for staying silent during their pal Perry's time of need – and some suspect the pair is afraid of getting hauled into court.
"They are remaining quiet on purpose because they do not want to get involved in Tyler's case," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
"But many think it's hypocritical, since Tyler Perry has stuck up for them so many times, and it's bad that the Sussexes don't say anything to support him now.
Prince Harry And Meghan Are Staying Quiet
"The Sussexes do not want to be on any lawyer's radar – especially now, since they know anything they say could be turned around against them in court."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Perry, 55, lent the Sussexes his $18 million California home after the rogue royal, 40, and his 43-year-old Suits sidekick quit the royal family in 2020 and moved to Los Angeles to chase lucrative Tinseltown contracts.
The defectors eventually purchased their own $14 million home in Montecito and then went on a bridge-burning rampage by bad-mouthing the royal family, who have essentially banished the couple and their children, according to experts.
Royal watchers believe the Sussexes' silence in Perry's case is deafening.
"Instead of offering their stalwart support as good friends who even lived in his home, this silence is a clear demonstration of ... a total lack of moral courage," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News.
Matthew Boyd, a lawyer for the Madea's Family Reunion star and director, issued a statement refuting the allegations and bashing the lawsuit as a moneymaking hustle.
"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam," said the statement shared by Fox News Digital. "But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail."